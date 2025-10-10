Why Mercury's Bonner And Others Will Force A Game 5
The Phoenix Mercury want to keep their postseason alive, and to do so, they have to win Game 4. The Las Vegas Aces now have a 3-0 lead over the Mercury. The Mercury put up a fight in the third game, as a late run helped them get back into it.
Now, with Phoenix being on the verge of elimination, they need to be at their best. Their best players need to have big games, and if that happens, the Mercury's championship hopes are still alive. With that said, here are three players who can help them pull off the win.
1.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper has gotten hot at different points of this series. She started the first two games on a good note, as she had 19 points in the first half of Game 1. She finished that game with 21 points. In the second game, she led the team with 23 points.
In the third game, she started off slow, but she heated up late in the game, and she had 11 points in that time. Copper can get going at any moment, and her scoring has been key to the Mercury's playoff run. Whether she gets going right away or she leads a comeback like she did in Game 3, Copper will be involved and she can get help them win.
2.) DeWanna Bonner
DeWanna Bonner had her best playoff game of this year's run, as she had 25 points in the Mercury's loss. Bonner has had some solid performances in Phoenix's postseason run, but her double-double in Game 3 will stand out the most.
The Mercury veteran took over, and her performance showed how much she means to the team. When she gets hot, and the Mercury's stars are at their best, Phoenix is a dangerous team. Bonner played great, and chances are, she brings the same energy to the next game.
3.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas continues to be a force for the Mercury. In the last game, she had 14 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and two steals. She was an assist away from another triple-double, and with her team on the verge on elimination, she may tally one this time around.
Thomas has had a great year, and as a competitor, she will go out there and do what it takes to get the win.
These three players can change the game, and with Sabally out, the Mercury will need Bonner, Copper and Thomas to play at a high level.
