Why Alyssa Thomas' Double-Doubles Help The Mercury Win
The Phoenix Mercury had a great regular season, and they are trying to finish the playoffs on a high note. They are going for the franchise's fourth championship as they take on the Las Vegas Aces.
One of the biggest factors in the Mercury's success this season was the addition of Alyssa Thomas. Thomas played for the Connecticut Sun, after they acquired her in a trade with the New York Liberty. She had some successful season with them, and during the offseason, the Mercury made a big move.
Phoenix brought in Thomas and Satou Sabally, who were stars on their respective teams. They would join Kahleah Copper, who is a star the Mercury acquired before the start of last season. The trio played well together, and Thomas is now one of the team's most consistent players.
In her time with the Mercury, Thomas had her share of triple-doubles. She set a record as she had eight throughout the season. She also had her share of double-doubles in that time, as she finished the regular season with a total of 22.
Back in 2023, Thomas had 28 double-doubles. That was the year she finished second in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. She came close to that number this season, and come next year, she may end up surpassing it.
Thomas is a skilled player who shines in different areas. The Mercury forward's playmaking is just as great as her rebounding and scoring, so getting a double-double is easy for her.
Thomas gets going against the Storm
Thomas' first double-double of the season was against the Seattle Storm, and she finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. That was Phoenix's third game of the season, and after that, Thomas continued to pile up double-doubles.
Phoenix's star has kept that momentum going in the playoffs, as she had games like her performance in the second game of the series against the Minnesota Lynx. She had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Then in Game 2 against the Aces, she had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Overall, it has been an excellent year for Thomas and the Mercury. She has played at a high level, and Phoenix has reached the Finals as a result.
Thomas gets double-double with ease, and before the Finals wrap up, she will have a few more.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury star Alyssa Thomas and her successful season when you click right here!