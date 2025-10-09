Looking Back At The Mercury And Aces' First Game
The Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces are fighting for a championship. The Mercury are hoping to add their fourth championship, while the Aces are going for their third.
These teams had different journeys, as the Mercury played well throughout the season. They had their share of injuries, and had a challenging road trip, but overall, they stayed fought through it and was one of the WNBA's top teams.
Las Vegas had a different journey, as they went through ups and downs, and at one point, the Minnesota Lynx beat them in a massive blowout. The Lynx beat them 111-58, and it looked like the Aces were no longer the contenders they once were. However, they turned things around, had an impressive winning streak, and they have made it to this point.
Phoenix and Las Vegas faced each other multiple times this season, and while the Aces won the season series, the Mercury kicked things off with a win.
In a Commissioner's Cup game, the Mercury were on the road against the Aces. Phoenix was victorious in that game, as they beat Las Vegas 76-70.
Satou Sabally had a great showing, as she led the team with 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal. Alyssa Thomas had a double-double, as she had 14 points and 13 assists. She also had six rebounds and two steals.
Sami Whitcomb had 18 points and two rebounds. She knocked down four 3-pointers in that game, which made her and Sabally the only Mercury players to make more than one in that game. Kahleah Copper played well, as she had 11 points in what was her season debut.
Phoenix played well in that first game, and it led to them taking an early lead in that series. However, the Aces won the next three, with their last win being an 83-61 win in Las Vegas. In that game, Thomas had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Sabally had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Mercury and Aces meet again
The Mercury and the Aces are both talented teams, and they have what it takes to win it all. Phoenix has work to do if they want to come back and win a title, but they have the talent to make it happen.
