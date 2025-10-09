Phoenix Mercury On SI

Looking Back At The Mercury And Aces' First Game

The Phoenix Mercury lost the season series against the Las Vegas Aces, but in the first meeting, the Mercury came out victorious.

Davion Moore

Aug 15, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives on Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives on Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces are fighting for a championship. The Mercury are hoping to add their fourth championship, while the Aces are going for their third.

These teams had different journeys, as the Mercury played well throughout the season. They had their share of injuries, and had a challenging road trip, but overall, they stayed fought through it and was one of the WNBA's top teams.

Kahleah Coppe
Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives the ball against Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the second quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Las Vegas had a different journey, as they went through ups and downs, and at one point, the Minnesota Lynx beat them in a massive blowout. The Lynx beat them 111-58, and it looked like the Aces were no longer the contenders they once were. However, they turned things around, had an impressive winning streak, and they have made it to this point.

Phoenix and Las Vegas faced each other multiple times this season, and while the Aces won the season series, the Mercury kicked things off with a win.

In a Commissioner's Cup game, the Mercury were on the road against the Aces. Phoenix was victorious in that game, as they beat Las Vegas 76-70.

Alyssa Thoma
Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives the ball against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the third quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Satou Sabally had a great showing, as she led the team with 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal. Alyssa Thomas had a double-double, as she had 14 points and 13 assists. She also had six rebounds and two steals.

Sami Whitcomb had 18 points and two rebounds. She knocked down four 3-pointers in that game, which made her and Sabally the only Mercury players to make more than one in that game. Kahleah Copper played well, as she had 11 points in what was her season debut.

Satou Saball
Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) shoots a layup against the Las Vegas Aces during the second quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Phoenix played well in that first game, and it led to them taking an early lead in that series. However, the Aces won the next three, with their last win being an 83-61 win in Las Vegas. In that game, Thomas had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Sabally had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Mercury and Aces meet again

The Mercury and the Aces are both talented teams, and they have what it takes to win it all. Phoenix has work to do if they want to come back and win a title, but they have the talent to make it happen.

