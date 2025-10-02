Sami Whitcomb Joins Others, Represents Mercury As No.33
In the last edition of this series, there was only one player who wore No. 32 for the Phoenix Mercury. Bridget Pettis wore the number, which makes her one of the few players in that position. There are others like Megan McConnell, Iziane Castro Marques and Pat Luckey, but Pettis' situation is a little different.
Pettis had her jersey retired by the team, which puts her alongside teammates Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms. So, when it comes to No. 32, no other player will wear that number. However, numbers like No. 16 and No. 28 are still up for grabs.
The Mercury guard may be the only player to wear No. 32, but when it comes to No. 33, there have been multiple players who wore the number.
The history of this number dates back to 2000, and the first player to wear it was Adrian Williams-Strong. Phoenix drafted her in the second round of that year's draft, and in her first year, she averaged 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds.
Williams-Strong becomes an All-Star
Williams-Strong played with the Mercury from 2000 to 2004. Her best season was in 2003, as she averaged 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals. She became an All-Star that year, which made her the first player since Brandy Reed to do so. After her time with the Mercury, she played with teams such as the Minnesota Lynx and the Sacramento Monarchs.
Another player who wore No. 33 was Sonja Mallory. She wore it briefly, and later on, Angelina Williams wore it. She wore it in 2005, as she was drafted by Phoenix that year. She appeared in 16 games for the Mercury, and she averaged 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds.
Kelly Mazzante was the next player to wear it, and she played with the Mercury from 2007 to 2009. She started her career with the Charlotte Sting, but she was selected by Phoenix in a dispersal draft. She was a reserve for the Mercury, and she won two championships with them.
After Mazzante, there were others who briely won the number. Cierra Burdick, Kristine Anigwe, Kaela Davis and Destanni Hendeson wore it, but after them, Sami Whitcomb took the number. Whitcomb is a veteran, and she won championships in her time with the Seattle Storm.
The veteran shooter has played well for the Mercury, and like the players before her, she is representing a historic franchise.
