Throwback: Lexi Held Is A Sharpshooter With DePaul
The Phoenix Mercury found a great group of rookies before the start of the season, and when they receive minutes, they show what they are capable of doing. The Mercury brought in rookies like Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld, who have spent time in the starting lineup. Akoa Makani recently dealt with an injury, and Westbeld has been coming off the bench in the last few games.
Phoenix also has Lexi Held, who overcame an injury, and she is back in action for the Mercury. Held is averaging 6.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a steal.
Held went undrafted in 2022, and she spent time playing internationally. Then, she signed a deal with the Mercury, and the rest is history.
Before all of that, she was making waves with DePaul. In her first year with the Blue Demons, she averaged 8.3 points, 1.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds. She shot well from 3-point range, as she shot 39 percent.
Held appeared in 32 games, and she came off the bench in all of them. She received recognition in her first year, as she was a member of the Big East All-Freshman Team.
Held's role changes
In her second season, Held averaged 15.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals. She entered the starting lineup that season, and she started in 32 games. DePaul had a nice year, as they finished with a record of 28-5.
The following year, Held averaged 16.6 points, 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 steals. The Blue Demons finished the season with a record of 14-10.
In her final season with DePaul, Held averaged 12.7 points, 5.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Her team finished 22-11 that year.
Overall, Held averaged 13.0 points, 3.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals. She had good years with the team, and now, she is showing her abilities with the Mercury.
Held has had nice games with them, as she has scored 10 or more points in six games this season. Her best game was against the Golden State Valkyries, as she had 24 points in the Mercury's win.
Held and the other rookies have contributed to the team's success, and when she is on the court, she is a reliable shooter that can knock down shots with ease. She did well in her time with the Blue Demons, and as the Mercury continue their season, she will be ready when they need her.
Please follow us on X to read more about the college years of other Mercury players when you click right here!