The Youth Movement: Mercury Rookies Making Names For Themselves
Rookie seasons can be full of ups and downs. Players may encounter injuries, slumps or limited minutes, but there are also high moments. They may score their career high, they may knock down a game-winning shot or they may be a part of a championship-winning team. Anything can happen.
The Phoenix Mercury have their share of rookies this season, and each of them brings something different to the table. There are four rookies on the Mercury roster, and they are seeing playing time.
Kathryn Westbeld is a starter for Phoenix, and she has started in every game.
Westbeld has worked hard to get to this point, and she has proved that she is here to stay. She is averaging 6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals this season, and had strong performances in the Mercury's last two games. She had 14 points and four rebounds in their win against the Dallas Wings and seven points and six rebounds against the Minnesota Lynx.
Monique Akoa Makani is also a starter. She is averaging 8.6 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds. She has had good performances throughout the season, and like Westbeld, she has started every game.
Kitija Laksa is averaging 8.3 points and 1.4 rebounds. Laksa was drafted by the Seattle Storm in 2020, but she did not play for them. She was eventually waived and played internationally. She joined the Mercury doing the offseason, and since then she gives them quality minutes. She has scored in double figures in eight of the games she has played in.
The Mercury's last rookie is Lexi Held. Held went undrafted in the 2022 WNBA Draft, and she spent time overseas. She signed a training camp contract with Phoenix and made the final roster. She was off to a good start, and she was averaging 8.7 points and 1.5 steals.
Held suffered a lung injury against the Liberty. She was unable to fly back to Phoenix and had to take a train trip back home.
The Mercury rookies all have interesting journeys. Their first opportunities may not have worked out, but they are at the right place at the right time. Phoenix may win a title this season, and each of the rookies will potentially be a part of history. It will be well-deserved.
