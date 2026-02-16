Looking At Sonja Petrović's Time With The Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury had an interesting 2016 season, as they made the playoffs for the fourth time in a row. It started with their 2013 season, which was the year they drafted Brittney Griner. Before drafting the center, the Mercury finished their season with a record of 7-27.
After drafting the three-time Big 12 Player of the Year, the Mercury were back on track, and they found themselves in the postseason. Phoenix's 2016 season was not its best, but Griner and her teammates went on an impressive playoff run.
The Mercury had some newer faces that contributed to their success, as Sonja Petrović signed a deal with them before the season. Petrović was drafted by the San Antonio Silver Stars back in 2009, but she did not play for them. She was playing overseas, and eventually, she made her way to the WNBA.
Petrović makes her WNBA debut
San Antonio traded her to the Chicago Sky years later, and she played 30 games with them. She started in two of those games, and she averaged 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and an assist. Petrović was waived before the start of the 2013 season, but a few years later, she came to Phoenix.
Petrović played 31 games with the Mercury, and she started in 13 of them. She contributed to the team, and she averaged 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds. Petrović made the playoffs for the first and last time, and she appeared in two games. She averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 assists and a rebound.
Phoenix's forward had some solid performances during the season, and her best was against the Connecticut Sun. The Mercury hosted the Sun, and they beat them 86-75. Petrović was the team's leading scorer, and she had 22 points. She also had four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
The Mercury had three more players who scored 10 or more points, as Brittney Griner had 19 points, DeWanna Bonner had 18 points and Diana Taurasi had 11. The team played well, and Petrović showcased her skills.
While that was Petrović only season with the Mercury, and her last season in the WNBA, she continued to play. She played internationally, and in 2021, she was EuroBasket Most Valuable Player.
Petrović did well in her time with the Mercury, and during that time, she had a career-high performance.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Sonja Petrović when you click right here!