Why Phoenix's Series Against East Teams Mattered
The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 2023, but they were back in the postseason the following year. They finished the season with a 19-21 record, and they faced the Minnesota Lynx in the first round. The Lynx swept them, and they ended up making the WNBA Finals later on.
Phoenix's 2023 season was rough, but the team's play in 2024 proved that the Mercury were on the right track. Their record improved drastically, and they had a star to play alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.
It was a good year for the Mercury, and they won some of their season series. However, they had some losses as well.
The Mercury were decent against Eastern Conference teams, and one of the series they won was against the Atlanta Dream. They beat them 3-1, and that series started with an 88-85 win.
Copper goes off against East team
Kahleah Copper, Phoenix's new star, had a huge game. She had a career-high 38 points, and she made 13 free throws. There were two other players who scored in double figures, as Taurasi had 15 points and Sophie Cunningham had 10.
Atlanta responded with a win in the second game, as the Dream beat the Mercury 72-63. The Dream tied the series, but the Mercury took control in the next two games. They beat their opponent 82-80 in the third game, and they beat them 74-66 in the fourth.
The Mercury swept the Chicago Sky, and they beat them by 20 in the first game. Copper was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 29 points. Griner had a nice game, and she had 23 points. Then, Taurasi was the last player to score in double figures. She had 11 points, and she filled the stat sheet in the process. She had four assists, two rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Phoenix won the next two games, and Taurasi and her teammates had another series under their belt.
The Mercury lost some of their series, as the Connecticut Sun beat them 4-0, the Indiana Fever beat them 3-0 and the New York Liberty beat them 2-1.
Despite those losses, the Mercury won another series as they beat the Washington Mystics 2-1.
Overall, the Mercury were solid, and they were 3-3 in their series against East teams. The Mercury were trying to turn things around, and it is safe to say they succeeded.
