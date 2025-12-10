Looking Back At Phoenix's All-Star Game
The Phoenix Mercury were represented in this year's All-Star Game, as Alyssa Thomas played for Team Collier. She was a reserve in that game, while players like Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart and Nneka Ogwumike were starters.
Satou Sabally was a starter for Team Clark, but an ankle injury prevented her from playing.
Team Collier beat Team Clark by 20, but there were still some great performances. The All-Star Game is an exciting event, and last year, Phoenix hosted it.
WNBA's All-Star Game travels to Phoenix
That year's All-Star game was a bit different, as Team USA faced Team WNBA. Team USA consisted of players like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Chelsea Gray and others. Phoenix also had three players on that team, as Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper were preparing for the Olympics.
On the other side, players like Arike Ogunbowale, DeWanna Bonner and Jonquel Jones represented Team WNBA. There were so many stars in that game, and in what was a competitive game, Team WNBA won 117-109.
One thing that was special about this game was the coaching staff. A special group coached Team WNBA, as the Mercury's first head coach was back on the sidelines.
Cheryl Miller coached the team, and Adrian Williams-Strong and Ann Meyers Drysdale were with her. Miller coached the Mercury from 1997 to 2000. She led the team to the playoffs three times, and in her second year, she got them to the WNBA Finals.
Williams-Strong played for the Mercury from 2000 to 2004, and in 2003, she became an All-Star. She averaged 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Meyers Drysdale has ties to the Mercury, as she was their general manager. She was responsible for helping them win their first championship. Miller and her staff have history with the Mercury, and they represented the team on a big night.
There was another thing that was special about that game. That was Taurasi's final All-Star Game, and she played in front of her home crowd. She finished the game with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. As far as her Mercury teammates, Griner had 10 points and seven rebounds. Copper had seven points, three steals and an assist.
The Mercury are a legendary franchise, and they were represented in a significant game.
