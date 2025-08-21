How Many Games Did Cheryl Miller Coach For The Mercury?
The Phoenix Mercury have had legendary players, and in one instance, they had a legend on the sidelines.
Cheryl Miller was an exceptional college player, and her years with USC are still talked about to this day. When the WNBA was established, Miller's playing days were over, and she took on a new role. She became the head coach of the Mercury, and she also served as the team's general manager. She did have a bit of coaching experience, as she spent time as an assistant coach for USC. She was also their head coach for a period of time.
Miller had some successful years as the Mercury's head coach. She started her WNBA coaching career with a 16-12 record. The Mercury reached the playoffs in their debut season, and they faced the New York Liberty. New York defeated them 59-41.
The WNBA added a few more games in the second season, and Miller and the Mercury had an even better season. They finished the season with a record of 19-11. Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals that year after beating the Cleveland Rockers. The Mercury faced the Houston Comets, who went on to win their second championship.
Miller remained the Mercury's head coach for two more seasons, and while they missed the playoffs in 1999, they were back in the following season. They were knocked out in the first round, as they lost to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Miller resigns as Mercury's head coach and general manager
After the 2000 season, Miller resigned and Phoenix quickly filled the position. They brought in Cynthia Cooper, who coached the Mercury for a year and a half. Linda Sharp took over when Cooper resigned.
Miller did well in her time with the Mercury. Phoenix made the playoffs in three out of her four seasons, and they were over .500 in the years they reached the postseason. They finished with a record of 15-17 in 1999, which is not bad, but it was not enough to reach the playoffs.
Overall, Miller coached the Mercury for 122 games. She had a nice record in that time, as she was 70-52. Since her time as coach, Phoenix has had coaches like Paul Westhead, Corey Gaines and Sandy Brondello. All three of them led Phoenix to a championship. Now, Nate Tibbetts is leading the way.
The Mercury's 1997 season was special, and Miller is a part of the team's history.
