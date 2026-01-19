Looking At Jennie Simms' Time With Phoenix
Jennie Simms started her WNBA career with the Washington Mystics, but years later, she spent time with the Phoenix Mercury.
Simms was a second-round pick in 2017, and after the Mystics drafted her, she played 10 games with them. Washington waived her, and shortly after that, she signed with the Indiana Fever. She played for games with them, and after that, it was a few years before she played for a WNBA team.
The Mercury signed her to a deal, and she played with them in 2022 and 2023. She averaged 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in her first year, and she played 23 games. While she was a reserve in most of those games, she started in four of them.
In 2023, which was a difficult year for the Mercury, she played six games. She averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds.
Simms helps Mercury take down West rival
During her time with the Mercury, Simms had her career high. She had 14 points in a game against the Dallas Wings. That was during her first season, and her performance helped the Mercury pick up an 86-74 win.
Phoenix had four players who scored in double figures, and Diamond DeShields was the leader. She had 24 points, and she also had five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Shey Peddy had 18 points, and she also had eight assists, five rebounds and two steals. Sophie Cunningham had 16 points, and she also had five rebounds, three assists and a block. Then, Simms was the last player to score in double figures. On top of her 14 points, she had four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
The Mercury's win over the Wings was one of the times where Simms was in the starting lineup. She played well, and she contributed in Phoenix's balanced effort.
Both the 2022 and 2023 seasons were difficult, and players like Simms were able to come in and showcase their talents. She even got a taste of the playoffs, and she averaged 5.5 points, three rebounds and two assists in Phoenix's series against the Las Vegas Aces.
Simms was a great college player, and after starting her college years with West Virginia, she made her way to Old Dominion. She played well during those years, and in her final year, she averaged 21.4 points, eight rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals. Simms is a part of Mercury history, and she helped them get a nice win in the process.
