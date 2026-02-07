Looking At Phoenix's 2010 Season
The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2009, and they beat the Indiana Fever in a competitive series. The Mercury had their second championship, and a few years later, they won another.
Phoenix wanted to repeat in 2010, but things did not go according to plan. The Mercury had a solid season, but they were eliminated by the Seattle Storm during the playoffs. They beat the San Antonio Silver Stars before running into the Storm.
The Mercury finished that season with a record of 15-19, and they were second in the Western Conference. The Storm were ahead of them, and they finished the season with a record of 28-6.
That season was an adjustment for the Mercury, as they parted ways with one of their stars. They traded Cappie Pondexter, and she went to the New York Liberty. She had a strong season, and she averaged 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Mercury welcome new star
Phoenix received a talented player in return, as the franchise acquired Candice Dupree. Dupree was doing great things with the Chicago Sky, and she continued to play well with the Mercury.
Dupree averaged 15.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal that season, and she was the team's leading scorer in the playoffs. She averaged 20.8 points during that time, and she also averaged 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists. She had a strong run, and she helped the Mercury go on a decent run.
While the Mercury failed to repeat, they still were a playoff team. They were playing well, and when it came to their NBA counterpart, things were a little different.
The Phoenix Suns missed the playoffs, and they finished the season with a record of 40-42. They were second in the Pacific Division, but they were 10th in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers were on top of that division, and the San Antonio Spurs were the best in the West overall.
Phoenix's division was in an interesting place, as Los Angeles was the only team over .500. The Golden State Warriors were 36-46, the Los Angeles Clippers were 32-50 and the Sacramento Kings were 24-58.
The Suns did not have their best season, but they still had a decent record. However, things were starting to change for the Suns, and a rebuild was underway. The Mercury and the Suns were in different places, and in the Mercury's case, they added another postseason appearance to their legacy.
