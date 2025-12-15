Mercury's Dupree Shines In Games Against Former Team
Candice Dupree accomplished great things in her career, and some of those achievements were with the Phoenix Mercury. She won a championship with them in 2014, and she represented the Mercury in two All-Star games. She was a seven-time All-Star in her career, and her other appearances were elsewhere.
Dupree was consistent in her years with Phoenix, and in her first season, she averaged 15.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal. The Mercury finished that season with a record of 15-19, and they reached the playoffs. Dupree helped them get to that point.
The Mercury acquired Dupree before the 2010 season. It was a big move, as the Mercury parted ways with Cappie Pondexter. Pondexter ended up with the New York Liberty, and Dupree headed to Phoenix.
Phoenix's forward started her career with the Chicago Sky, as they drafted her with the sixth pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft. Pondexter was also a part of that group, and she was the second pick.
Dupree meets former team
Dupree spent four years with the Sky, and when she landed with the Mercury, she became one of their most reliable players. The seven-time All-Star met her former team twice that season, and in her first game against Chicago, she had 19 points, six rebounds and an assist. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Sky 97-96.
Diana Taurasi was the team's leading scorer in that game, as she had 35 points. She also had 11 assists and three rebounds. Tangela Smith had 13 points and three rebounds. Then, Penny Taylor had 11 points, six assists and two rebounds.
The Mercury faced the Sky later that month, and after picking up a win at home, Phoenix lost on the road. The Sky beat them 91-82, and Dupree had 13 points and three rebounds in that game. The Mercury forward was one of four players who scored in double figures. Taurasi led the way once again, as she had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Taylor was second, as she had 14 points. She also had seven rebounds and seven assists. Smith was behind Dupree, as she had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Dupree was a special talent, and she came to the Mercury at the right time. She had great years with them, and now, she is tied to their legacy.
