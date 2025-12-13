Looking At Phoenix's Battles With Chicago
The Phoenix Mercury had an impressive season in 2021. They finished the season with a record of 19-13, and they went on a deep playoff run.
Phoenix's playoff journey began with a win over the New York Liberty. It was a close game, and the Mercury picked up an 83-82 win. Then, they beat the Seattle Storm 85-80 in overtime, and after a series against the Las Vegas Aces, the Mercury reached the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury faced the Chicago Sky in the Finals, and while they picked up a win in Game 2, the Sky beat them 3-1.
Chicago had an impressive run as well, and it involved taking down the Dallas Wings, the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun.
Both teams worked hard to get to that point, and when it came to the regular season, the Mercury had the upper hand. Phoenix swept Chicago in the season series, and it started with a win on the road.
The Mercury beat the Sky 84-83, and the starters came to play. Skylar Diggins was the star, as she had 24 points, five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Kia Nurse was behind her, as she had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Brittney Griner had 13 points, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
Brianna Turner finished the game with 12 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Then, Megan Walker had 11 points, two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
Phoenix was home for the next game, and once again, it was a close game. The Mercury beat the Sky 77-74, and Diggins had another impressive game. She had 28 points, three rebounds and two assists. Griner had a double-double in that game, as she had 16 points and 12 rebounds. She also had four blocks and three assists.
The Mercury had two other players who scored at least 10 points, as Nurse had 14 and Walker had 11.
Mercury get the sweep
These teams met one last time, and the Mercury beat the Sky 103-83. Phoenix had five players who scored in double figures, and Nurse led the way with 21 points. Then, Diggins had 20 points, Griner had 18 and Taurasi had 17.
Phoenix got the sweep during the regular season, but when it came to the Finals, Chicago got the last laugh. Regardless, the Mercury played well all year and the games against the Sky were no exception
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2021 season series when you click right here!