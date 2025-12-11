How Bonner's Playoff Experience Helped Phoenix Advance
DeWanna Bonner signed with the Phoenix Mercury in July, and it was a nice homecoming. She started her career with the Mercury, but she later played with the Connecticut Sun from 2020 to 2024. She joined the Indiana Fever during the offseason, and she played nine games with the Fever before parting ways with them.
Bonner returned to Phoenix before the All-Star festivities, and in her first game, she had seven points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Minnesota Lynx 79-71. That victory helped them avoid the sweep in their season series.
The Mercury veteran continued to contribute after the All-Star break, and she helped Phoenix finish with a record of 27-17. Then, when it came to the playoffs, she continued to play well.
Phoenix faced the New York Liberty in the first round, and Bonner and her team won 2-1.
New York started the series with a win, as the Liberty beat the Mercury 76-69 in overtime. Bonner had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals in that game. The Mercury were home for that game, but the Liberty were aggressive and stole a win.
Outside of Bonner, the Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures. Kahleah Copper had 15 points, and she also had two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and a steal.
The Mercury bounced back in the next game, and they beat the Liberty 86-60. This was an important game for Phoenix, as it was a must-win situation. If New York would have won that game, the Liberty would have swept the Mercury and advanced. Phoenix stayed focused and did what was necessary to get the win.
In what was a balanced effort, Bonner was one of five players who scored 10 or more points. Satou Sabally and Thomas both had 15, Copper and Bonner had 14 points each and Kathryn Westbeld had 10. The Mercury bench was key in that game, as Phoenix's veteran and one of the rookies helped secure the win.
Bonner's big shot leads to victory
After that, the Mercury closed out the series, as they beat the Liberty 79-73. Bonner had a quieter night in that game, but she made a big shot that helped her team get the win. She had eight rebounds in that game, and she also had four points, two assists, a steal and a block.
Bonner knows what it takes to win, and her play during Phoenix's first series was just the start of a great run.
