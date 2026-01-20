Looking At Phoenix's Early Second-Round Picks
The Phoenix Mercury found some stars over the years, and some of them helped the team make history.
Diana Taurasi was the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and the Mercury selected her after finishing the 2003 season with a record of 8-26. Taurasi became a star, and she is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
Before drafting the star guard, the Mercury drafted players like Edna Campbell, Plenette Pierson and others. Then, after drafting Taurasi, the Mercury brought in players like Cappie Pondexter, DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner.
Phoenix's stars were typically first-round picks, but in some cases, the franchise found hidden gems.
The Mercury have had many second-round picks over the years, and outside of Nancy Lieberman, who was their second-round pick in a special draft, the first player they drafted in the second round was Tia Jackson.
Jackson attended Iowa, and she played with the Mercury for a year. She averaged 2.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and an assist. Her best game was against the Cleveland Rockers, and she had 11 points. She also had eight rebounds, two steals and a block.
The Mercury had a second-round pick in 1998, and they drafted Andrea Kuklová. Kuklová spent two seasons with the Mercury, and in her first season, she averaged 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Her best game was a 10-point game against the Charlotte Sting.
The following year, Phoenix drafted Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil in the second round. She was a college star, and she spent a season with the Mercury. She averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists during that time. She had a big game against the Washington Mystics, as she had a career-high 23 points off the bench.
Mercury find All-Star in second round
Phoenix did not have a first-round pick in 2000, but the franchise found a special player in the second round. They drafted Adrian Williams-Strong, and she became an All-Star a few years later. In her first season, Williams-Strong averaged 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds. Then, in 2003, she averaged a career-high 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
Williams-Strong became the franchise's fourth All-Star, and after that, Taurasi and Pondexter became All-Stars.
After drafting their All-Star, the Mercury selected Ilona Korstin. Phoenix had four picks in 2001, and after picking Kristen Veal in the first round, they brought in the guard/forward from Russia.
Korstin played 12 games with the Mercury, and she averaged 1.8 points.
The Mercury found some talented players in the second round, and that will become more evident in future articles.
