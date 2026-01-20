Phoenix Mercury On SI

Looking At Phoenix's Early Second-Round Picks

The Phoenix Mercury have found some solid players in the second round, and one of them became an All-Star.

Davion Moore

Mar 6, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Huskies coach Tia Jackson during the game against the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center. USC defeated Washington 65-61 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury found some stars over the years, and some of them helped the team make history.

Diana Taurasi was the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and the Mercury selected her after finishing the 2003 season with a record of 8-26. Taurasi became a star, and she is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.

Aug 1, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States centre Brittney Griner (15) celebrates with shooting guard Diana Taurasi (12) after defeating Belgium in a women’s group stage game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Before drafting the star guard, the Mercury drafted players like Edna Campbell, Plenette Pierson and others. Then, after drafting Taurasi, the Mercury brought in players like Cappie Pondexter, DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner.

Phoenix's stars were typically first-round picks, but in some cases, the franchise found hidden gems.

The Mercury have had many second-round picks over the years, and outside of Nancy Lieberman, who was their second-round pick in a special draft, the first player they drafted in the second round was Tia Jackson.

Mar 6, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Huskies coach Tia Jackson gestures during the game against the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center. USC defeated Washington 65-61 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jackson attended Iowa, and she played with the Mercury for a year. She averaged 2.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and an assist. Her best game was against the Cleveland Rockers, and she had 11 points. She also had eight rebounds, two steals and a block.

The Mercury had a second-round pick in 1998, and they drafted Andrea Kuklová. Kuklová spent two seasons with the Mercury, and in her first season, she averaged 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Her best game was a 10-point game against the Charlotte Sting.

The following year, Phoenix drafted Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil in the second round. She was a college star, and she spent a season with the Mercury. She averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists during that time. She had a big game against the Washington Mystics, as she had a career-high 23 points off the bench.

Mercury find All-Star in second round

Phoenix did not have a first-round pick in 2000, but the franchise found a special player in the second round. They drafted Adrian Williams-Strong, and she became an All-Star a few years later. In her first season, Williams-Strong averaged 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds. Then, in 2003, she averaged a career-high 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

Williams-Strong became the franchise's fourth All-Star, and after that, Taurasi and Pondexter became All-Stars.

After drafting their All-Star, the Mercury selected Ilona Korstin. Phoenix had four picks in 2001, and after picking Kristen Veal in the first round, they brought in the guard/forward from Russia.

Korstin played 12 games with the Mercury, and she averaged 1.8 points.

The Mercury found some talented players in the second round, and that will become more evident in future articles.

