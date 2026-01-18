How Sabally Went From College Star To Mercury All-Star
Satou Sabally joined the Phoenix Mercury before the start of the 2025 season. The Mercury acquired her in a deal, and she went on to have an excellent season. She averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
Sabally makes Mercury debut
Sabally started the season on a good note, as she had a season high in Phoenix's first game. The Mercury faced the Seattle Storm in their first game, and they beat their rival 81-59. She had 27 points, and she also had six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal.
Phoenix's All-Star has been a force in the league since 2020, and before that, she was one of Oregon's top players.
In her first season at Oregon, she averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a steal. Her best season was her second one, and she averaged 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.4 steals.
The star forward spent three years at Oregon, and in those years, she averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals. She won the Cheryl Miller Award in her final season, and that is an award that goes to the best small forward in women's basketball.
Sabally played well in her college years, and her play led to her making some of the school's all-time lists.
For starters, Sabally is seventh in defensive rebounds, as she had a total of 411. Jillian Alleyne is the leader, and she had 1,109 defensive rebounds during her college years.
Phoenix's star is ninth on her school's field goals list, as she made 532. Ruthy Hebard is first in this category, and she made 987 in her years with the team. Sabrina Ionescu, a sharpshooter who was picked right before Sabally in the 2020 WNBA Draft, is second on the list. She made 905 field goals, and today, she is one of the WNBA's best players.
Sabally has a place on other all-time lists, and one of the ones that stand out the most is the points list. She scored 1,508 points, and she is sixth on the list. Ionescu is on top of this one, and she scored 2,562 points.
The "Unicorn" is a star, and she proved it early on. She had some strong performances in her college years, and now, she is doing the same in the WNBA.
