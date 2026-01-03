Looking At Phoenix's Season Series In 2023
The Phoenix Mercury's 2023 season was not one of the team's best moments. They had one of their worst seasons, as they finished with a record of 9-31.
Phoenix made the playoffs the year before, but the team took a step in the wrong direction. The Mercury missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012, but after that season, they got back on track.
That was a challenging time for the Mercury, and their record impacted how they performed in season series. For example, they lost their series to the Atlanta Dream, as the Dream beat them 2-1. That series started with Atlanta beating Phoenix 78-65 in a game where Megan Gustafson was the Mercury's leading scorer. She had 19 points, and she did it off the bench. The center also had eight rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal.
Phoenix picked up a win in the next game, as Diana Taurasi had a historic performance. She had 42 points, and she reached 10,000 points. The star guard retired this year, and in her career, she scored a total of 10,646. She is the WNBA all-time leading scorer, and she will hold onto that spot for a while.
After that win over Atlanta, Phoenix lost the final meeting. The Dream beat them 94-76, and Sug Sutton was the leading scorer with 20 points.
The Mercury also lost their series against the Chicago Sky, as the Sky beat them 2-1. Chicago beat Phoenix 75-69 in that game, and the Mercury responded with a win in the second meeting. Then, the Sky closed the series with a victory.
Mercury win a season series
It was a difficult period for the Mercury, and they continued to lost their season series. However, not all hope was lost, as they beat the Connecticut Sun 2-1. Phoenix won the first two games, and Connecticut won the last one. In that first game, Sophie Cunningham was the leading scorer with 17 points.
Overall, the Mercury lost most of their series, as they finished with a record 1-9-1. The series against the Indiana Fever ended in a tie. The Mercury could not get going, and while the win over the Sun was a bright spot, there were a lot of disappointments.
Phoenix was struggling, but those challenges did not last. The Mercury made the playoffs the following year, and as this year showed, things are continuing to get better.
