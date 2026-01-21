Looking At Phoenix's Ties To The Big 12 Tournament
The Big 12 Tournament started in 1997, and the championship game was a matchup between Colorado and Kansas State. Colorado won that game, as the Buffaloes picked up a 54-44 win. Despite that, the Most Outstanding Player came from Kansas State. Andria Jones won the award, and since then, other players have followed.
Some of those players have ties to the Phoenix Mercury, and the first one to have ties with them won the award in 2000.
Edwina Brown won the award, and she did it despite Texas' loss. Iowa State defeated Texas, and the following year, Iowa State won another.
Brown played well, and later that year, she was drafted by the Detroit Shock. She spent her first few seasons with them, and in 2003, she played for the Mercury. She averaged 3.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in her season with them.
Baylor center dominates, becomes first pick
It was years before another player with Mercury ties won Most Outstanding Player, and it happened in 2011. Brittney Griner won it that year, and she helped Baylor get a 61-58 win over Texas A&M. Griner could not be stopped, and Baylor won the tournament for the next two years.
Griner and her teammates beat Texas A&M 73-50 in 2012 and they beat Iowa State 75-47 in 2013. She won the award all three times, and after that, she became the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft.
The Mercury drafted her, and she became one of the franchise's top players. She helped them win a championship in her second season, and she and the Mercury dominated. They finished the season with a record of 29-5, and they beat the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals.
Griner accomplished great things with the Mercury, and she played with them until 2025. She signed a deal with the Atlanta Dream before the start of the season.
Another Mercury player won the award in 2018 and 2019, as Kalani Brown helped Baylor beat Texas and Iowa State. Brown started her career with the Los Angeles Sparks, and fast forward to today, she is playing for the Mercury.
A few years later, Ashley Joens won the Most Outstanding Player, and she led Iowa State in its win over Texas. That was in 2023, and later that year, she played for Phoenix. She played for the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces before that.
The Big 12 has had some talented players, and some of them made their way to Phoenix at some point.
