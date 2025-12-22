Looking At Ashley Joens' Time With The Mercury
Ashley Joens was a star in college, and after averaging 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a steal during those years, she was a part of the 2023 WNBA Draft.
Joens was a second-round pick, and she was drafted by the Dallas Wings. The Wings had multiple picks in the first round that year, and they drafted Maddy Siegrist, Lou Lopez Sénéchal and Abby Meyers. Then, adding Joens in the second round and Paige Robinson in the third capped off a busy night.
The 2023 Big 12 Player of the Year started the season with the Wings, but she was later waived. She found a new home shortly after, and she played for the Las Vegas Aces. She signed a seven-day contract with the Aces, and she signed another contract with them before being waived. Joens played two games with Las Vegas before her release.
After that, she signed another deal with the Wings, and overall, she played nine games with Dallas. Joens joined the Phoenix Mercury after that, and she played eight games with them. She averaged 4.5 points and 1.1 rebounds during that period.
Joens had her best game during her time with the Mercury, and Phoenix lost that game. The Connecticut Sun picked up an 84-74 win over the Mercury, and there were a few solid performances in that outing.
Brittney Griner was the leading scorer, and she had 15 points. She also had three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal. Sug Sutton had 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal. Michaela Onyenwere had 11 points, two rebounds and two steals. The Mercury had one other player who scored in double figures, as Megan Gustafson had 10 points and two assists.
Joens contributes in Mercury loss
Joens did not score 10 or more points, but she had nine points and two rebounds. She played well off the bench, and it was a glimpse of what she can bring to a team.
The Mercury have found some talented players over the years, and Joens was one of them. She had some stellar performances in college, and those moments led to her being drafted. While her time was brief, she still received an opportunity. The Mercury were going through a challenging period, and having a talent like Joens was one of the positives.
