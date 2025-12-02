Looking At The Play Of Phoenix's 2013 Picks
The Phoenix Mercury had the first pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft, and they selected a game-changing center. They brought in Brittany Griner, and she went on to become one of the franchise's best players.
After drafting Griner, the Mercury had another pick later on. They drafted Nikki Greene in the third round, and before being drafted, she attended Penn State.
Phoenix has drafted several players over the years, and they all went different paths. In Griner's case, she stayed with the team for years before joining a new team. She signed with the Atlanta Dream during the offseason, and she averaged 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.
Griner has accomplished a lot, and when it comes to her career high, it happened in a game against the Indiana Fever.
Mercury win on the road
In 2017, the Mercury were on the road against the Fever. It was early in the season, and Phoenix was seeking its fifth win. Griner and her team won that game 98-90, and she led the way with a huge game.
The Mercury center had a career-high 38 points. She also had nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Griner could not be stopped, and some of her teammates had solid showings as well.
Phoenix had three other players who scored in double figures. Diana Taurasi was the second-leading scorer with 17 points, and she also had six assists, two rebounds and a block. Leilani Mitchell had 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block off the bench. Then, Stephanie Talbot had 11 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Griner has had some other big games in her career, and the following year, she nearly tied her career high. She had 36 points against a familiar foe, as the Mercury faced the Fever. In that game, Phoenix's center had a double-double of 36 points and 12 rebounds. She also had two assists and a steal. The Mercury had two others players who scored in double figures, as Taurasi had 22 points and DeWanna Bonner had 14.
As far as the Mercury's other 2013 pick, she did play for them. However, Greene spent some time with the Los Angeles Sparks and the Connecticut Sun. Her high was in a game with Connecticut, as she had four points. She also had three rebounds and a block.
Phoenix's draft picks have talent, and whether it is with the Mercury or elsewhere, they get a chance to showcase their skills.
