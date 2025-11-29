How The Mercury's 2014 Picks Proved Themselves
The Phoenix Mercury's draft picks all have different journeys. Some of them were selected by the team, and they went on to spend many years with the team. Then, some were drafted, but they did not play for the team.
There are times where the Mercury have had a single pick, and there have been years where they had multiple. Regardless of the situation, Phoenix selects a player in hopes of adding a talented young player to the roster.
Mercury pick late, find talented players
When it comes to the 2014 WNBA Draft, the Mercury had three picks. They had two in the second round, and they had another in the third. They selected Tiffany to kick things off, and she spent two years with them.
Bias also played for the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty, and when she played for Dallas, she had her best game. She had 10 points against the Atlanta Dream, and she also had two rebounds, an assist and a steal. The Wings lost that game, as the Dream won 93-88.
After picking Bias, the Mercury added Maggie Lucas. Lucas did not play for Phoenix, but she did play for the Indiana Fever, the Dream and the Wings.
Lucas' best game happened in 2015, and she helped the Fever beat the Liberty. She had 23 points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench. She was the team's leading scorer, and there were two more players who scored in double figures.
Marissa Coleman had 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. Lynetta Kizer had 12 points, two rebounds and a steal.
Stephanie Talbot was the Mercury's final pick, and she did not make her league debut until a few years later. She spent two seasons with Phoenix, and fast forward to this year, she played for the Golden State Valkyries and the Liberty.
Talbot had her career high in 2010, and she was playing for the Minnesota Lynx during that time. She had 24 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Odyssey Sim and Sylvia Fowles both had 16 points, and Alaina Coates had 10.
These three Mercury picks have had some nice performances, and Talbot is still going strong. This was a solid draft for Phoenix, and soon, other drafts will be discussed.
