Alyssa Thomas Receives Huge Praise Ahead of All-Star Break
The 2025 WNBA season has been exciting. There are teams playing great basketball, and they are fighting for a championship.
The Phoenix Mercury are having an outstanding year, and they play of their veteran Alyssa Thomas is a big factor in their success.
Thomas was recently recognized for her efforts, as ESPN put out a list ranking the 25 best players heading into the All-Star break. She was third on the list.
Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier was first on the list. The Lynx are the top team in the league, and Collier is having a potential Most Valuable Player (MVP) season. She averages 23.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals. Collier is impacting both ends of the floor, and she could win another Defensive Player of the Year to go along with her MVP.
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is second on ESPN's list.
Wilson is averaging 21.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals. The Aces are going through ups and downs this season, including Wilson missing time due to a concussion and later a wrist injury. She came back from the wrist injury and led Las Vegas to a win over the Golden State Valkyries. She had 34 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.
Thomas is right behind these two stars, as she leads the Mercury to success. She is averaging 15.4 points, 9.6 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals. She is leading the league in assists at this point. Thomas recently had some big performances for the Mercury, as they have won three games without Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper.
In Phoenix's last three games, Thomas had her first triple-double of the season, followed by a career-high 29 points and she knocked down the free throw that gave them the win over the Valkyries. Thomas has been dynamic for her new team, and she is putting them in a position to win.
The Mercury's veteran is ranked above players like New York Liberty duo Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, Allisha Gray and Caitlin Clark. These players are stars and are having good years, but Thomas are the Mercury are exceeding expectations.
Thomas is not the only Mercury player on this list, as Sabally was seventh. Her strong start to the season plays a role, and when she gets back on the court, her stock could rise even more.
Thomas and the Mercury are locked in, and their hard way is paying off. They are putting the league on notice, and they are getting more praise and recognition every day.
