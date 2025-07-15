Which Mercury Players Will Become Free Agents After This Season?
The Phoenix Mercury are having a strong year. They brought in a number of new faces, and the additions have paid off. Whether they are rookies or established stars, Phoenix found the right group of players. Now, they are chasing a championship.
The future looks bright for the Mercury, but the offseason has to be in the back of their mind. In 2026, there are a number of stars becoming free agents. Names like Jackie Young, Jewell Loyd and Arike Ogunbowale will be unrestricted free agents. There are also names like Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogumike.
Wilson and many of these names are some of the league's biggest stars. While they will likely stay with their current teams, they had the freedom to explore. The Mercury have some noteworthy names that are unrestricted free agents.
Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Sami Whitcomb will be unrestricted free agents. DeWanna Bonner, their latest addition, will be one as well.
Each of these players have been a part of the Mercury's current success. Sabally is one of the league's top scorers this season, as she averages a career-high 19.1 points. She is out with an ankle injury, but when she is on the court, opposing teams have a hard time stopping her.
Thomas is playing her normal game, and is leading the team to victory. Her ability to score, facilitate and rebound is helping Phoenix pick up crucial wins. Whitcomb is providing a spark off the bench, and in some games, she stepped into the starting role. Regardless of her role, the veteran sharpshooter is having a good year.
Copper has battled injuries so far, but when she does play, she can put up big numbers. In her last game, Copper had 33 points. She was one of the positives in the Mercury's loss to the Dallas Wings.
Bonner just started her second stint with the Mercury, but she is back like she never left. She had good showings in her first two games with Phoenix, and she will be a big factor off their bench for the rest of the season.
The Mercury can win it all, and it will take contributions from each of these players. Then, if they are able to retain them during the offseason, they can shoot for another championship.
