Monthly Review: Mercury Experience Highs and Lows In July
July flew by, and now the Phoenix Mercury are hoping to start this month on a high note. Last month was an interesting time for the Mercury, as they experienced everything from injuries to being represented in the All-Star Game and more.
The Mercury started July with a loss, as the Dallas Wings beat them 98-89.
That game was Satou Sabally's first game in Dallas since she joined the Mercury in the offseason. She had 20 points, three assists and two rebounds in that outing. Kahleah Copper was the star of that game, as she finished with 33 points.
Dallas has struggled this year, but they took care of business and picked up a win over a contending team. Their young core stepped up as Aziaha James and Paige Bueckers combined for 51 points. The win came as a shock, but the Mercury redeemed themselves in the following game.
Phoenix hosted Dallas in the next game, and they beat them 102-72. They picked up a huge win, and they did without Copper or Sabally, who would miss the rest of the Mercury's games before All-Star break. Sabally was dealing with an ankle injury, and ended up missing the All-Star Game.
The Mercury were led by Sami Whitcomb in that game, as she had 36 points. On top of that, Alyssa Thomas had a triple-double of 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Phoenix picked up a good win, but they picked up an even better win in their next one.
Thomas and the Mercury hosted the Minnesota Lynx, and they beat them 79-71. Phoenix was led by Thomas, who finished the game with 29 points. That game also marked the return of DeWanna Bonner, as she signed with the Mercury after a brief stint with the Indiana Fever. Bonner had seven points and six rebounds in that game.
Phoenix had two more games before the All-Star break, and they beat the Golden State Valkyries but lost to the Lynx. After that, Thomas represented the Mercury as a member of Team Collier in the All-Star Game. Collier and company beat Team Clark by 20.
Mercury struggle on the road
After All-Star, the Mercury encountered some obstacles. They lost to the Atlanta Dream at home, then they started a roap trip where they faced the New York Liberty, the Washington Mystics, the Fever, the Dream and the Chicago Sky. They lost to New York, Atlanta and Indiana during that stretch.
Overall, the Mercury won four games in July. They lost five games, including one on their home floor. Phoenix started this month with a loss, but things have picked up since. The Mercury had a challenging period last month, but right now, they look like they are back on track.
Please follow us on X to see how the Mercury are doing each month when you click right here!