Is DeWanna Bonner The Key To The Mercury's Success?
DeWanna Bonner is one of the Phoenix Mercury's top players. She started her career with the Mercury back in 2009 when they drafted her with the fifth pick of that year's draft.
Bonner went on to win a championship in her first year, and she played a pivitol role in the team' success. She had a strong season off the bench, which led to her winning Sixth Woman of the Year.
Bonner played with Phoenix from 2009 to 2019. This means she was also a part of their 2014 championship team. She had great years with the Mercury before she was traded to the Connecticut Sun before the 2020 season.
Fast forward to today, and Bonner is back with her old team. She signed with them after spending time as a free agent. She started the season with the Indiana Fever, but her time with them was short-lived.
Now, Bonner is coming off the bench once again. After years of being a starter and one of the Sun's stars, she is a reserve bringing energy and offense to the Mercury's second unit.
In her last game, Bonner had 18 points and seven rebounds. The veteran star also had four 3-pointers. She nearly had a double-double off the bench, which, if she had tallied one, it would have been her second with the Mercury this season. She had 22 points and 11 rebounds in Phoenix's 78-77 win over the Golden State Valkyries.
Bonner has had nice games for the Mercury. After her big game against Golden State, she had 11 points in Phoenix's win over the Minnesota Lynx. She also had an 18-point game in the Mercury's 90-79 loss to the Atlanta Dream.
The Mercury have stars like Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. They also have shooters like Same Whitcomb and Kitija Laksa coming off of their bench. The addition of Bonner makes their bench even better, and when she has performances like her game against her former team, she puts Phoenix in a position to win.
Bonner knows what it takes to win a championship. She also knows how to win and make an impact off the bench. Her rookie season is a great example of that. The Mercury stars will shine, and if Bonner puts them over the top, a championship is within reach.
