Will Alyssa Thomas Reach The Top 5 In Rebounds?
The Phoenix Mercury have snapped their losing streak, as they beat the Washington Mystics 88-72.
Alyssa Thomas had another big game, and she nearly had a triple-double. She had 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Thomas is having a Most Valuable Player (MVP) caliber year, and she find herself in the top 10 of several catergories this season. For example, she is first in the league in assists. She was averaging 9.4 assists coming into Phoenix's game against Washington.
Then, when it comes to rebounds, she is seventh in the league. She averaged 7.8 coming into the game against the Mystics. Her number has increased to eight rebounds after the game, and she remains seventh.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is the league leader, and she averages 12.5. Reese has solidified herself as one of the league's best rebounders, and it will be hard to catch her.
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is second in the league, and she averages 9.1 rebounds. Wilson is one of the league's top players, and she is effective on both ends of the floor. She can score, she can rebound and she defends. Her place in this category does not come as a surprise, and she would be one of the few that could catch Reese this season.
Azura Stevens of the Los Angeles Sparks is third in rebounding this season, and she averages 8.6. She is having a strong year, and her place on this list is evident.
Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen is next on the list, and she averages 8.4 rebounds. Washington's rookies are having good years, and Iriafen's rebounding has been stellar.
The final player in the top five is Dearica Hamby of the Sparks.
Los Angeles has been a problem on the boards, as they have two players in the top five. Hamby averages eight rebounds, which Thomas just reached herself.
Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever is right behind Hamby, and averages eight rebounds. She is sixth on the list. With these three players now in a three-way tie, Thomas could make her way into the top five.
Thomas continues to have an exceptional year. She will likely continue playing at a high level, and by the end of the season, she may be in the MVP race.
