Alyssa Thomas Builds Perfect Player Out of WNBA Teammates, Rivals
In an Instagram post by Just Women's Sports, WNBA All-Stars were asked to build the perfect player out of players from the league. They were asked to build their dream hooper out of five players from the W, each one representing the pinnacle of five different attributes: ballhandling, playmaking, three-point shooting, defensive ability, and competitive spirit.
Phoenix Mercury forward (and current dark horse MVP candidate) Alyssa Thomas's selections were reflective not only of her place in the league's hierarchy but also of her immense confidence. She began by choosing Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum for ballhandling, but chose herself for the playmaking and defense categories. Thomas picked Phoenix teammate Sami Whitcomb -- no surprise given how many threes Whitcomb has made off of Thomas's assists this year -- for shooting, and former Mercury point guard Skylar Diggins for competitiveness.
The Thomas-to-Whitcomb combo has been one of the highlights of the Mercury's season so far. The veteran Whitcomb, who turns 37 tomorrow, now had averaged just five points per game last season, but is having something of a revival with Phoenix this season, averaging 10.8 points (the second highest of her career). She's hit 2.2 threes per game and has knocked down at least four threes in six contests this year, including five games in a row from June 15th to June 29th. Many of those threes have come from AT assists. And just as Thomas's passing helps Whitcomb knock down threes, Whitcomb's shooting creates space for Thomas to muscle her way to the rim.
Thomas also appeared on Courtney Williams's list, under the playmaking category (Thomas is the league's leader in assists), in a tie with Los Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray. AT wasn't the only Mercury player to make an appearance, with Natasha Mack earning a selection from Williams as well, nor was she the only player to pick herself, with Williams giving herself the nod for competitiveness, the Minnesota Lynx's Kayla McBride picking herself for three-pointers, and Atlanta's Allisha Gray laughing as she picked herself for four categories.
Diggins, who starred for the Mercury from 2020 to 2022, made three of the five players' lists for competitiveness. Diggins isn't especially big -- she's 5'9" but is known for her relentless drives to the rim and ability to finish through contact, which endeared her to Mercury fans during her time in Phoenix.
