Is It Time For The Mercury To Panic?
The Phoenix Mercury have started their road trip, and it got off to a rough start. Phoenix lost to the New York Liberty, as they beat the Mercury 89-76. The Mercury had a lead, but Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty went on a run to secure the win.
Before this loss, the Mercury lost to the Minnesota Lynx and the Atlanta Dream. Both the Lynx and the Dream are strong teams, and Minnesota looks like a team that can win it all. They have a record of 22-4, and they have won their last four games. The Dream are 14-10 after beating Phoenix. Now, the Lynx will host Atlanta in their next game as they look to remain undefeated at home.
Phoenix lost to Minnesota before the All-Star break. The Lynx beat them 79-66 in a game where the Mercury were quiet on the offensive end. Alyssa Thomas was their leading scorer with 12 points.
The Mercury had a chance to rest after the All-Star break, then they hosted the Dream. The Dream beat them 90-79, as Allisha Gray and Brittney Griner led them to victory.
Now, Phoenix has the loss against New York, which is their third loss in a row. The Mercury have been a good team all year, but their recent skid may be concerning. At least two of the three teams they have lost to are opponents that could stand in the way of their championship hopes. The Liberty won last year, as they beat the Lynx 3-2. Minnesota has been out for revenge ever since, and they are cruising through the season and are preparing a deep playoff run.
Phoenix has a good shot at winning, and while they have defeated the Liberty twice this season, losing to them at this time is concerning. Starting a road trip with a loss is not ideal, especially when it is against one of the league's best teams.
Will the Mercury bounce back from this skid?
The Mercury's road trip continues with a game against the Washington Mystics. The Mystics are a solid team despite going through a rebuilding period. They have defeated several teams, including the Lynx. This is a game Phoenix does not want to take lightly, and if the Mercury are on top of things, they can snap their losing streak.
While this period has been a challenge for the Mercury, they are talented enough to overcome it. They have players like Thomas, Satou Sabally, DeWanna Bonner and others to get them back on track.
Phoenix can win it all, and no championship team's journey is perfect. This is just one of those moments.
