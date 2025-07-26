Flashback: Satou Sabally Makes Name For Herself With Oregon Ducks
Satou Sabally is one of the WNBA's top players. She has had some good seasons, and her 2023 season showed what she is capable of. Sabally won Most Improved Player of the Year that season, as she averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals.
After missing multiple games before the All-Star break, Sabally is back on the court. In her return, she had 13 points. The Mercury are having an excellent year, and they are hoping to win a championship. If they want to win, they need Sabally at her best.
Sabally and the Mercury are in a good place, but before all of this, she was an Oregon Duck getting the attention of WNBA teams.
Sabally spent three years with the Ducks. In her freshman year, she averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Sabally was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and was a member of the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.
Oregon finished the season with a record of 33-5. The Ducks had a nice run that season, as they beat Seattle, Minnesota and Central Michigan in the NCAA Tournament. They reached the Elite Eight, but they lost to Notre Dame.
The following year, Sabally averaged 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.4 steals. Oregon finished 33-5 again, and they reached the Final Four. They beat Portland State, Indiana, South Dakota State and Mississippi State to get to that point. Then, they lost to Baylor 72-67.
In her junior year, Sabally averaged 16.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a steal.
The Ducks had an excellent year, and finished 31-2. Louisville and Arizona State were the only teams to beat them. Oregon won the Pac-12 championship after beating Utah, Arizona and Stanford. This was an interesting year, as the NCAA Tournament was not held due to COVID-19. If the NCAA did have the tournament, the Ducks could have won it all.
Overall, Sabally averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals. She won the Cheryl Miller award in 2020, which goes to the best small forward of the season. Sabally entered the 2020 WNBA Draft, and she was the second pick. Her Oregon teammate, Sabrina Ionescu, was the first pick, and she went to the New York Liberty. Then, as the saying goes, the rest is history.
Sabally is doing great things in the WNBA, and she may lead her team to a championship this season.
Please follow us on X for more articles around the college careers of Mercury players when you click right here!