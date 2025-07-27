Mercury Looking Forward to Chance to Break Losing Streak
After jumping out to a 15-6 start, their best in over a decade, the Mercury currently find themselves mired in a three-game losing streak, with away losses to the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty and a home loss to the Atlanta Dream in an emotionally charged atmosphere.
Despite recent blip, the Mercury do not appear to be sounding the alarm bells and are looking forward to a chance to break the streak and have a strong finish to their five-game road trip.
The Mercury have been dealing with injury issues over the last month, at times forced to play games with just eight healthy players available, but the two games since the All-Star break have seen the team start to finally get healthy.
They've yet to have their full first-choice starting lineup since July 3rd, but stars Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper have been back in the lineup for the last two games and starting point guard Monique Akoa Makani returned from a concussion for their last game, a loss to the Liberty.
Lexi Held, one of their best bench players, is also back after a lengthy absence due to a partially collapsed lung. Once Kathryn Westbeld returns from her illness, Phoenix will finally have a full squad.
Of course, getting the full team back together isn't as simple as flipping a switch and returning to peak form. Copper and Sabally have been on a minutes restriction since their return, playing just slightly over 20 minutes a game, rather than the bigger workload they're used to.
"We'll continue to build and as people get back into game shape, things will start to get back to normal," said Alyssa Thomas in a press conference after the Liberty game. "We don't get down on ourselves...the beauty of it is we play a game pretty soon, so you learn from your mistakes and move on to the next game."
The Mercury's next game is against the Washington Mystics, who are coming off an impressive double-digit win against the Seattle Storm. Then, they'll travel to Indiana to take on the Fever before getting a chance to even the score against the Atlanta Dream. The road trip will end next Sunday in Chicago against the Sky.
"We're just trying to get used to playing with each other again," added head coach Nate Tibbetts. "We're going to keep working at it and we'll get better."
