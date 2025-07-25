Phoenix Mercury On SI

Monique Akoa Makani No Longer on Injury Report

The Phoenix Mercury are close to full strength, and they now have their entire preferred starting lineup available to play for the first time in nearly a month.

Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) is defended by Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) during the first quarter at PHX Arena on July 9, 2025.
The injury-riddled Phoenix Mercury just took another step toward returning to full strength, as starting point guard Monique Akoa Makani has been removed from the injury report ahead of tonight's game against the New York Liberty, according to Underdog WNBA. She had previously been out after suffering a concussion.

This is a massive boost for the Mercury, who have leaned on the rookie on both ends of the floor this season, and the news arrives on the heels of the return of two other starters, leading scorers Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper, and a key bench player in Lexi Held. For the first time since July 3rd, the entire Phoenix starting lineup of Akoa Makani, Copper, Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, and Kathryn Westbeld, will be available to play.

It's not yet clear if Akoa Makani will start in the game or if she'll be on a minutes restriction, but she's been massive for the team this year. The Mercury reshaped themselves around two ultra-versatile forwards, Thomas and Sabally, this offseason, but entered the season with question marks at guard, with few known quantities. Most of the guards in the team's rotation had zero or minimal WNBA experience coming into the season, but Akoa Makani, signed this offseason out of the French league, has been a steady hand for them.

She's been one of the most important pieces in one of the league's premier defensive units, pressuring opposing ballhandlers up and down the court and fighting over screens with constant intensity, and she's shown that she can be relied on to initiate offense on the other end, breaking pressure and distributing the ball safely.

In 21 games this season, she's averaging 8.6 points, 2.6 assists and a steal, while acting as a secondary/tertiary ballhandler. In the Mercury's unconventional offense, Thomas, the nominal power forward, is the primary playmaker, followed by fellow forward Sabally. But Akoa Makani has been a good release valve, and can set up her teammates when needed. She's also one of the team's best spot-up shooters, knocking down an excellent 43.1% of her threes, and has shown the ability to attack closeouts and score from midrange when opponents look to take away her outside shot.

The Mercury still need time to build chemistry with their preferred starting lineup and there may be a few bumps on the way, but this sets them up for the stretch run with a full squad, a luxury they have not had this season.

