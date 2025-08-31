Phoenix Mercury On SI

The Impact the 2013 Draft Had on Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury struggled in 2012, but help was on the way, as they drafted one of their big, and most talented stars.

Davion Moore

Sep 29, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3), center Brittney Griner (42), guard DeWanna Bonner (24), guard Alexis Hornbuckle (14) and forward Candice Dupree (4) huddle up on the court in the game against the Minnesota Lynx in the first half at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Mercury have had great players in there time, and some of those players started their career with the team.

Phoenix acquired players through trades and free agency, but some of their biggest stars were selected in their respective drafts. In 2004, the Mercury selected Diana Taurasi with the first pick of that year's draft. A few years later, they drafted Cappie Pondexter with the second pick.

Aug 23, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) reacts to a shot against the New York Liberty during the first quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Mercury had a difficult season in 2012, as they finished with a record of 7-27. That season led to Phoenix landing a big star in the 2013 WNBA Draft. The Mercury had two draft picks that year, as they had the first pick and the 26th pick. Both of their picks had different journeys, but it is safe to say that this was a great draft for Phoenix.

Mercury draft a big out of Baylor

With the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, the Mercury selected Brittney Griner. Griner was a star with Baylor, and she helped them win a championship in the 2011-12 season. She averaged 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.2 blocks and 1.6 assists in a year where Baylor went undefeated.

Sep 23, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Charde houston (22), forward Lynetta Kizer (12), center Krystal Thomas (34) and center Brittney Griner (42) celebrate winning game three of the Western Conference Semi-Finals 78-77 against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Griner had a successful rookie season, and she made the All-Rookie Team. She joined Elena Delle Donne, who won Rookie of the Year that season, Skylar Diggins, who played for the Mercury years later, Kelsey Bone, another future Mercury player, and Alex Bentley.

After her rookie year, Griner went on to have great years with the Mercury. Then, she changed teams during the offseason, as she signed with the Atlanta Dream.

Aug 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) shows emotion after scoring against the Golden State Valkyries in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Phoenix had to wait a while before their next pick, but they drafted Nikki Green with their next pick.

Greene spent her college years with Penn State, and her best year was her junior year. She averaged 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals that season.

While she was drafted by the Mercury, Greene did not play in the WNBA until her stint with the Los Angeles Sparks. She appeared in 11 games for the Sparks, and she played in one of their playoff games. That was in 2014, and the year after she spent time with the Connecticut Sun. Greene ended up playing overseas, and she is still active.

The Mercury drafted a special player in 2013, and she will go down in history as one of their best players.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.