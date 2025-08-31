The Impact the 2013 Draft Had on Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury have had great players in there time, and some of those players started their career with the team.
Phoenix acquired players through trades and free agency, but some of their biggest stars were selected in their respective drafts. In 2004, the Mercury selected Diana Taurasi with the first pick of that year's draft. A few years later, they drafted Cappie Pondexter with the second pick.
The Mercury had a difficult season in 2012, as they finished with a record of 7-27. That season led to Phoenix landing a big star in the 2013 WNBA Draft. The Mercury had two draft picks that year, as they had the first pick and the 26th pick. Both of their picks had different journeys, but it is safe to say that this was a great draft for Phoenix.
Mercury draft a big out of Baylor
With the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, the Mercury selected Brittney Griner. Griner was a star with Baylor, and she helped them win a championship in the 2011-12 season. She averaged 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.2 blocks and 1.6 assists in a year where Baylor went undefeated.
Griner had a successful rookie season, and she made the All-Rookie Team. She joined Elena Delle Donne, who won Rookie of the Year that season, Skylar Diggins, who played for the Mercury years later, Kelsey Bone, another future Mercury player, and Alex Bentley.
After her rookie year, Griner went on to have great years with the Mercury. Then, she changed teams during the offseason, as she signed with the Atlanta Dream.
Phoenix had to wait a while before their next pick, but they drafted Nikki Green with their next pick.
Greene spent her college years with Penn State, and her best year was her junior year. She averaged 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals that season.
While she was drafted by the Mercury, Greene did not play in the WNBA until her stint with the Los Angeles Sparks. She appeared in 11 games for the Sparks, and she played in one of their playoff games. That was in 2014, and the year after she spent time with the Connecticut Sun. Greene ended up playing overseas, and she is still active.
The Mercury drafted a special player in 2013, and she will go down in history as one of their best players.
