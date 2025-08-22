Has A Mercury Player Won Defensive Player Of The Year?
The Phoenix Mercury are known for their offense. They have had players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter who could put up big numbers. Today, there are players like Satou Sabally or Kahleah Copper who can score with ease.
The Mercury have also had their share of defenders. This year's team features Natasha Mack, who recently made her way into the top 10 of the Mercury's all-time blocks list. Mack gives teams trouble, and as a team, Phoenix has held their own on the defensive end. They have a defensive rating of 99.6, and the only teams ahead of them are the Minnesota Lynx and the Atlanta Dream.
Defense wins championships, and some of the league's top players have won Defensive Player of the Year. For example, A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces won the award in 2022 and 2023, and her team won championships in those seasons. This also rings true, as a Mercury player won back in 2014.
Brittney Griner was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2014. She led the league in blocks that year, as she averaged 3.7. The year before, Griner also led the league with three per game.
The former Mercury center has always made an impact on both ends of the floor, and the 2014 season was a prime example.
Phoenix went on to win a championship that season, as they swept the Chicago Sky. That was Griner's first title and the Mercury's third overall. It was a fantastic season for Griner and Phoenix, and the center followed up with another good year.
Griner wins back-to-back awards
Griner also won Defensive Player of the Year in 2015, and it was an exceptional year. She averaged four blocks, which was her career high. Griner led the league in blocks every year from 2013 to 2019, and in 2015, she was on another level. She gave teams trouble on the defensive end, and as a result, she was recognized for her efforts.
As of now, Griner is the only Mercury player to win Defensive Player of the Year. She joins WNBA legends like Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes and Tamika Catchings as players who have won it over the years. Catchings won the award five times in her career.
Griner did great things in her time with the Mercury, and her Defensive Player of the Year wins are a part of Mercury lore.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury history when you click right here!