Draft Class: Mercury Select In Multiple Rounds In 2020
When it comes to the last few years, the Phoenix Mercury have had late picks in the WNBA Draft. They picked Charisma Osborne and Jaz Shelley in the third round of the 2024 WNBA Draft, then they drafted Destiny Harden and Kadi Sissoko in the third round the year before.
In 2022, they drafted Maya Dodson and Macee Williams in the third round, and the year before Ciera Johnson was their only pick. She was also selected in the third round.
As far as the 2020 WNBA Draft, it was the last time that Phoenix had multiple picks in different rounds. They had a pick in all three rounds, and they selected players wo they deemed the best fit.
Mercury select Willoughby, trade her for veteran guard
In the first round of that draft, the Mercury selected Jocelyn Willoughby. Willoughby was the 10th pick, and while she was selected by Phoenix, her time with the team was short-lived. The Mercury ended up trading her to the New York Liberty and received Shatori Walker-Kimbrough in return.
Willoughby played three seasons with the Liberty before signing a training camp deal with the Connecticut Sun. However, she ended up being waived.
As far as the second round, the Mercury drafted Te’a Cooper. Cooper was the 18th pick of the draft, and while she signed a deal with Phoenix, they waived her a month later. She signed with the Los Angeles Sparks after that. Cooper played two years with Los Angeles before being waived. A few years later, she spent time in France.
The Mercury had one more pick, and they selected Stella Johnson. Like the previous picks, Johnson did not suit up for Phoenix. She was waived before the start of the season, but she ended up with the Chicago Sky.
Johnson played four games in Chicago before she was waived. Then, she spent time with the Washington Mystics.
This was an interesting draft year for the Mercury. While they had multiple picks, including one in the first round, none of them suited up for Phoenix. They all went different paths, and ended up on different teams.
The draft can be tricky, and while the Mercury went on to have a good season in a challenging year, their picks were seeking opportunities elsewhere.
