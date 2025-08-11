Draft Class: Mercury Draft Late In 2021 And 2022
The Phoenix Mercury were on the verge of a championship in 2021. They reached the WNBA Finals after beating the New York Liberty, the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces in the previous rounds. Phoenix faced the Chicago Sky in the last round, and the Sky defeated them 3-1.
In 2022, the Mercury encountered their share of obstacles, and they finished the season with a record of 15-21. That season was quite the turnaround, but what followed was even more surprising. The Mercury went 9-31 in 2023, which was one of their worst seasons.
Before each of those seasons, the Mercury were seeking young talent in the WNBA Draft. Like all teams, Phoenix was trying to fill a need or add depth in some area. However, that can be a challenge. It is about finding the right fit and having the space to bring new players into the fold.
In 2021 and 2022, the Mercury had late picks. They drafted in the third round both of those years, and they selected three players in those years. In the 2021 draft, they had one draft pick. They had the 32nd pick, and the drafted Ciera Johnson.
Johnson spent her collegiate years with Louisville and Texas A&M. Her freshman year was played with the Cardinals, but her remaining college years were with the Aggies. In her years with Texas A&M, she nearly averaged a double-double each season. For example, she averaged 12.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in her sophomore season.
The Mercury drafted Johnson, and they signed her shortly after. However, they waived her later on. Johnson has played overseas, and has had success in that time.
Mercury select Maya Dodson and Macee Williams
The following year, Phoenix had the 26th and 32nd pick. They drafted Maya Dodson and Macee Williams. Dodson spent her collegiate years with Stanford and Notre Dame. She signed a deal with the Mercury, but she was waived less than a month later. Dodson signed a training camp deal with the Minnesota Lynx the following year, but she was waived.
Williams played for Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, and she had strong years with them. For example, in her final season with them, she averaged 18.7 points and 10.7 rebounds. She signed with the Mercury, but she was waived shortly after.
Phoenix selected late in both of these drafts, but the year before, they had multiple picks in multiple rounds. Their selections in 2021 and 2022 did not have long stints, but for a moment, they were a part of the Mercury franchise.
