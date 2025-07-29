Phoenix General Managers: Seth Sulka
Over the years, the Phoenix Mercury have had seven general managers. In the team's early years, Cheryl Miller held the position. She pulled double duty, as she was their head coach as well.
Phoenix had good years under Miller, and they made the playoffs through of her four years. Miller resigned after the 2000 season, and the Mercury found replacements in both roles.
Cythia Cooper became the head coach, and she stayed with them for a year and a half before resigning. Linda Sharp took over from there.
As far as the general manager position, Seth Sulka took over for Miller. He was with them from 2001 to 2006. Sulka got going with the draft,as he drafted five players in the 2001 WNBA Draft. The Mercury drafted Kristen Veal with the 13th pick that year.
The Mercury also drafted Ilona Korstin, Tere Williams, Carolyn Moos and Megan Franza. Sulka made several moves that year, and the Mercury finished the season with a record of 13-19.
Phoenix wanted to bounce back from that season, but 2002 was a difficult year as well. They finished the season with a record of 11-21. As far as moves that year, Sulka drafted players such as Tootie Shaw and Amba Kongolo.
The Mercury had another difficult year in 2003, as they finished the season with a record of 8-26. Luckily, help was on the way. The Mercury drafted Penny Taylor in the dispersal draft when the Cleveland Rockers folded. Then, they brought in a special talent.
Mercury draft Diana Taurasi
In the 2004 WNBA Draft, the Mercury drafted Diana Taurasi. She was a game-changer for Phoenix, and she helped lead the team to championships. The Mercury began to turn things around after this season, and it began with the decisions from Sulka.
Later on, the Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter. She was the second pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft. Pondexter was a great player for Phoenix as well, and she won two championships with them.
Sulka eventually stepped down from his position. Ann Meyers took over the role after. Sulka bringing in Taurasi was a huge move, and it set them up for success in the future. Now, the Mercury have another general manager, Nick U'Ren, leading the way and putting his team in a position to win.
This is a good year for Phoenix, and it may lead to another championship.
