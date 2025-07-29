Season Series: Mercury vs Wings
The Phoenix Mercury are having a good year. They are 16-9 after picking up a win over the Washington Mystics in their last game. They beat the Mystics 88-72.
Phoenix has had battles throughout the year, and some of them were against surprising teams.
The Dallas Wings are 12th in the league standings. The only team below them is the Connecticut Sun. The Sun have won four games so far, and the Wings have won seven. One of Dallas' wins was against the Mercury.
Earlier this month, the Wings defeated the Mercury 98-89. Before that, the Mercury beat the Wings 93-80.
In the first game, the Mercury hosted the Wings. Satou Sabally led the team with 20 points. She also had nine rebounds, two assists and a steal. Kitija Laksa was their second-leading scorer with 14 points. Then, Alyssa Thomas, Kathryn Westbeld and Lexi Held all had 11.
Wings rookie Paige Bueckers had a big game, as she finished with 35 points. However, the balanced effort from the Mercury overpowered that performance.
The second game was surprising. The Wings won in what was Sabally's return to Dallas.
The Mercury did not have a bad showing, but the tables turned a bit. The Wings had a balanced game, and while Phoenix had good games from Kahleah Copper, Sabally and Monique Akoa Makani, Dallas came out victorious.
Phoenix hosted Dallas a few days later, and they picked up a huge win. They beat the Wings by 30 points, despite Copper and Sabally missing that game. Sami Whitcomb had a career-high 36 points, and Alyssa Thomas had a triple-double. It was a big game, and the Mercury followed that up with a win over the Minnesota Lynx.
Phoenix and Dallas to meet once more
The Mercury and the Wings have one more matchup later in the season. Dallas will host Phoenix in September.
After the big loss in Phoenix, the Wings may want to redeem themselves. It is the Mercury's last game of the regular season, so there is a chance that they rest their stars. So, the Wings winning this game is not far fetched.
It has been a difficult year for the Wings, but as a team a rebuilding, it is expected. Their win over Phoenix was one of the highlights of their season, and depending on how things go, the series could end in a tie.
