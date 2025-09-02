Mercury Legend Diana Taurasi's Historic Journey Still Felt
In its history, the WNBA has had several talented players. There were players there from the beginning, and they accomplished great things in their careers. A player like Lisa Leslie comes to mind, as she won three Most Valuable Players (MVP) awards, she won two championships and she was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.
There have been other legendary players that have left their mark on the league, and some of them were honored in a special way. In 2006, the WNBA selected players for its All-Decade Team. That team featured players like Leslie, Dawn Staley, Tamika Catchings and others.
Then, the league did something similar years later, but it was the Top 15 Players of All Time. This honor featured some of the players from the All-Decade Team, and it featured a few newer names. Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi was named one of the league's Top 15 Players of All Time,
Taurasi joins legends
Taurasi was an honorable mention when it came to the All-Decade Team, and this time around, she was joined by others like Becky Hammon and Cappie Pondexter. Pondexter started her career with the Mercury, but when she was named one of the top players, she was with the New York Liberty. New York acquired her in a multi-team trade.
At the time of the All-Decade Team, Taurasi was a young player establishing herself. She won Rookie of the Year in 2004, she had a gold medal and she was an All-Star. Fast forward to 2011, and she was named a Top 15 player due to winning two championships, winning MVP and Finals MVP. The Mercury won championships in 2007 and 2009, and years later, they won their third.
In 2011, Taurasi averaged 21.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds. She was having a fantastic year, and the Mercury finished the season with a record of 19-15. In the playoffs, they beat the Seattle Storm 2-1 to advance, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx after that.
Taurasi did great things in her career, and being named one of the Top 15 Players of All Time was another accolade to add to her resume. That group featured heavy hitters, and all of these players paved the way for the stars of today. Taurasi left a legacy, and she will continue to be honored as time goes by.
