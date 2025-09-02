Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Legend Diana Taurasi's Historic Journey Still Felt

Diana Taurasi did excellent things with the Phoenix Mercury, and while she was playing, the league honored her in a special way.

Davion Moore

Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talks with head coach Corey Gaines (right) on the court while playing against the Minnesota Lynx at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 103-86. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talks with head coach Corey Gaines (right) on the court while playing against the Minnesota Lynx at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 103-86. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

In its history, the WNBA has had several talented players. There were players there from the beginning, and they accomplished great things in their careers. A player like Lisa Leslie comes to mind, as she won three Most Valuable Players (MVP) awards, she won two championships and she was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

There have been other legendary players that have left their mark on the league, and some of them were honored in a special way. In 2006, the WNBA selected players for its All-Decade Team. That team featured players like Leslie, Dawn Staley, Tamika Catchings and others.

Diana Tauras
Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) against the Minnesota Lynx at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 103-86. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Then, the league did something similar years later, but it was the Top 15 Players of All Time. This honor featured some of the players from the All-Decade Team, and it featured a few newer names. Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi was named one of the league's Top 15 Players of All Time,

Taurasi joins legends

Taurasi was an honorable mention when it came to the All-Decade Team, and this time around, she was joined by others like Becky Hammon and Cappie Pondexter. Pondexter started her career with the Mercury, but when she was named one of the top players, she was with the New York Liberty. New York acquired her in a multi-team trade.

Diana Tauras
Jul 27, 2013; Uncasville, CT, USA; Eastern Conference guard Cappie Pondexter (23) of the New York Liberty and Western Conference guard Diana Taurasi (03) of the Phoenix Mercury smile during the 2013 WNBA All Star Game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

At the time of the All-Decade Team, Taurasi was a young player establishing herself. She won Rookie of the Year in 2004, she had a gold medal and she was an All-Star. Fast forward to 2011, and she was named a Top 15 player due to winning two championships, winning MVP and Finals MVP. The Mercury won championships in 2007 and 2009, and years later, they won their third.

In 2011, Taurasi averaged 21.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds. She was having a fantastic year, and the Mercury finished the season with a record of 19-15. In the playoffs, they beat the Seattle Storm 2-1 to advance, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx after that.

Diana Tauras
Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi shows off her three WNBA Championship rings during ceremonies at the season opener on June 5, 2015, at US Airways Center in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taurasi did great things in her career, and being named one of the Top 15 Players of All Time was another accolade to add to her resume. That group featured heavy hitters, and all of these players paved the way for the stars of today. Taurasi left a legacy, and she will continue to be honored as time goes by.

Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury legends like Diana Taurasi and others when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.