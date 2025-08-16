What Was Diana Taurasi's Best Game In Her Final Season?
The Phoenix Mercury have had some special players, but Diana Taurasi was in a league of her own. She joined the team back in 2004, when they drafted her with the first pick. She went on to do tremendous things in her career, and she officially called it a career in February 2025.
Taurasi played for 20 years, and her final season was memorable. It was a chance for fans to see her in action one last time, and during that time, she had some strong games.
In 2024, Taurasi averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. She also played in 36 games that season, which ended up being the most of her career. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 19-21, and they reached the playoffs. They lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the first round.
Despite the loss, it was a successful, memorable season for Taurasi and the Mercury. She played well, and in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks, she had her best game of the season.
Taurasi finished that game with 31 points, two rebounds and two steals. She was on fire in this game, as she made seven 3-pointers. She also was perfect from the charity stripe, as she made six free throws.
Phoenix had four starters score in double digits, as Natasha Cloud had a double-double of 21 points and 12 assists, Kahleah Copper had 12 points and Sophie Cunningham had 10. Natasha Mack did not have double digits scoring-wise, but she had 12 rebounds.
The Mercury defeated the Sparks 87-68 in a game that was around the start of the season.
One last time
Taurasi had a good year, and a performance like her game against the Sparks served as a reminder of what she can do in big moments. She was an exceptional scorer in her career, and she was a player who could get hot at any moment. She ended her career on a good note, and she gave young stars something to shoot for. For rising stars like Catilin Clark, Paige Bueckers or even players that have not yet entered the league, Taurasi's career and her accolades give them something to strive for, as they hope to have long, successful careers.
The Mercury guard's legacy will live on, and when it comes to the WNBA, she is one of the first names that come to mind
