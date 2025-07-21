Mercury Throwback: DeWanna Bonner Shines At Auburn
Before a WNBA player makes their mark on the league, they typically make waves in college.
DeWanna Bonner was the fifth pick of the 2009 WNBA Draft. The Mercury drafted her, and she went on to have a successful rookie year. She averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. To top things off, Bonner won a championship and was the Sixth Woman of the Year.
Bonner went on to have successful years with the Mercury, and she is back with the team as they strive for a championship. However, before all of that, she was a member of the Auburn Tigers.
In 2005, Bonner was a freshman for the Tigers. She averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals in the 2005-06 season. The Tigers finished 14-15 that year. Bonner was recognized for her solid year, as she made the SEC All-Freshman Team.
In her sophomore year, Bonner averaged 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals. The Tigers had a better year, and finished with a record of 21-13. This season was the start of Bonner being a part of the All-SEC First Team.
Bonner continued to improve, and in her third year, she averaged 18.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks. The Tigers finished 20-12 that season.
Bonner's senior year was her best season. She averaged 21.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 assists. Auburn finished 30-4 that year.
Bonner's great year led to her making the SEC All-Defensive Team, and she won SEC Player of the Year. Bonner was a notable college player, but that could have been the year that helped her capture the attention of Phoenix and other WNBA teams.
Overall, Bonner averaged 17.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks. She had 1,047 rebounds in her time with the Tigers. She had the most rebounds before Unique Thompson passed her. Bonner does remain their leader in total points, as she had 2,162 in her college career.
Fast forward to today, Bonner is one of the Mercury's key bench players. She had a 22-point game off the bench, and Phoenix won that game 78-77. Bonner stepped into the starting lineup in their last game, but as the Mercury get healthy, she will move back to the bench.
Bonner has had a wonderful career, and her time at Auburn set the tone for a successful WNBA career.
