Flashback: Kathryn Westbeld and Notre Dame Win Title
The Phoenix Mercury have had some good performances from their rookies this year. Two of their rookies are in the starting lineup, as Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld have played significant minutes for Phoenix.
Phoenix's rookies have a good shot at winning at championship, and for one of them, this will not be their first time winning something big.
Westbeld spent her college years with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In her first year, she played in 39 games and came off the bench in all of them. She averaged 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a steal. Her best year stat-wise was her junior year as she averaged 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. By that time, Westbeld was a starter for Notre Dame, and she started in 27 games.
Notre Dame finished with a record of 36-3 in her freshman year, and they reached the National Championship game. They lost to UConn, as the Huskies beat them 63-53.
The Fighting Irish had another good season, and they finished 33-2 in Westbeld's second year. They reached the Sweet Sixteen that year, but they lost to Stanford. Notre Dame continued their success, as they finished Westbeld's junior season with a record of 33-4. They beat Ohio State 99-76 in the Sweet Sixteen, but they lost to Stanford in the Elite Eight.
After getting close, the past few seasons, Notre Dame's time to shine was in 2018. They finished the year with a record of 35-3. They reached the big game, and they defeated Mississippi State 61-58.
Notre Dame had a successful year in Westbeld's senior year, and some of her teammates went on to have WNBA careers. Jackie Young was the first pick of the 2019 WNBA Draft, and she was selected by the Las Vegas Aces. Arike Ogunbowale became the fifth pick that same year. Brianna Turner was the 11th pick. Then, Marina Mabrey and Jessica Shepard were second round picks that year.
Westbeld went undrafted in 2018, and her WNBA journey started a bit later than her teammates. While she signed a training camp deal with the Los Angeles Sparks, it was not until she joined the Mercury that she made her WNBA debut. Before that she was playing internationally.
Westbeld finds a home
Now, she is starting for the Mercury, and she is giving them good minutes. She averages 6.5 points, three rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals. She is doing well in her time, and down the line, she may remain a key player for them.
Please follow us on X for more stories around Kathryn Westbeld and other Mercury players when you click right here!