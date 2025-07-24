Is Phoenix The Best Team In The League When Healthy?
The Phoenix Mercury are gearing up for the second half of the season. They got off to a great start in the first half, and now, it is all about finishing strong.
Phoenix has fought through obstacles. They have encountered numerous injuries, and a recent game was proof. They lost to the Minnesota Lynx, and they were down multiple players. Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper missed that game, as they missed Phoenix's last few games. The duo last played in the Mercury's loss to the Dallas Wings before returning against the Atlanta Dream.
The past few games have been challenging due to the injuries to key players. However, the Mercury have not folded under the pressure. They responded to their loss to the Wings with a 102-72 win in the next game. Sami Whitcomb and Alyssa Thomas led the way with two big games. Whitcomb finished with 36 points, and Thomas had a triple-double.
Thomas had another big game, as she had a career-high 29 points against the Lynx. She also played a role in their win over the Golden State Valkyries, as she knocked down the free throw that sealed the win. The Mercury were doing well in this stretch, and right before All-Star, the Lynx snapped their win streak.
The Mercury have a talented roster. They have a trio in Copper, Sabally and Thomas, and they have pieces around them that specialize in areas like defense or 3-point shooter.
Whitcomb is a sharpshooter, and she is shooting 37 percent from 3-point range. Natasha Mack is a rebounder and defender. Bonner can score and provide a spark off the bench. These players have helped the Mercury become a top team in multiple categories this year. Phoenix is fifth in points per game, they are second in 3-pointers made, and they are second in steals.
Phoenix is playing great on both ends of the floor, and they are doing it with their injuries. The Mercury have not been at their full strength for part of the season. With Sabally and Copper are back in the starting lineup, Whitcomb can eventually come off the bench, and everyone is in their ideal role.
Fans have not seen them at their full strength very often this year, and in the second half of the season, there is a good chance the Mercury will be healthy and at their best. A healthy Mercury team could be the team to beat this year, and soon enough, they will get a chance to prove it.
