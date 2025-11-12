Looking At The Mercury's Unique History With No. 81
With the Phoenix Mercury being one of the WNBA's original teams, this team has had its share of players. The Mercury have had greats over the years, and some of them spent significant time with them.
There are also instances where players had brief stints with the team, but they may have worn a unique number. The jersey numbers of past players have explored over time, and the last one that was discussed was No. 54.
Plenette Pierson was the first player to wear that number, and she did it in 2003. She was drafted by the Mercury that year, and she played with them until Phoenix sent her to the Detroit Shock. Then, Mandisa Stevenson wore that number in 2006, and Barbara Farris wore it in 2008.
This time around, there is a big jump, as the next one that will be looked at is No. 81. This is a unique number, and so far, there has been one player who has worn it for the Mercury. It also is a newer number, as it appeared in 2023.
During that difficult season, Alaina Coates became the first player to wear No. 81.
Coates started her career with the Chicago Sky. They drafted her back in 2017, but she did not play for them until 2018. She played 32 games with them, and she averaged 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds.
The following year, she played for the Minnesota Lynx, as they acquired her in a trade. She played 14 games with them, but she was waived later on. She signed with the Atlanta Dream after that, and she played nine games with them.
Then, Coates played for the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever before joining the Mercury. Coates signed a hardship contract with them, and she played two games for Phoenix. In Phoenix's 85-63 win over the Indiana Fever, Coates had two points and a steal.
Coates wins a championship
After her stint with the Mercury, she finished the 2023 season with the Las Vegas Aces. She played 10 games with them, and in the end, she won a championship with them. The Aces beat the New York Liberty 3-1 in the WNBA Finals to win their second championship.
For now, Coates remains alone. Her time with the Mercury was only a few years ago, and no one has worn No. 81 since then. Until that happens, she has a special place in Mercury history.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players and what jersey number they had in their time with the team when you click right here!