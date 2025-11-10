Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury Improved In Games Against Conference Rivals

The Phoenix Mercury played well against Western Conference teams this season, and their record against conference rivals improved.

Jun 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives around Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) and guard Erica Wheeler (17) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Jun 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives around Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) and guard Erica Wheeler (17) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had a great 2025 season, as they finished the year with a record of 27-17. They played well against most teams, and this talented, new group reached the WNBA Finals. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces, who swept them in what was the first seven-game series in league history.

The Aces are a conference rival that game the Mercury trouble during the regular season. They beat Phoenix 3-1 in the season series, and after both teams faced tough opponents in the previous rounds, they clashed in the Finals.

May 23, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) defends Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

While Las Vegas was a problem for Phoenix, the Mercury performed well against Western Conference teams. They were 13-11 against conference rivals, as they beat teams like the Golden State Valkyries, the Seattle Storm and others.

Phoenix's record was solid in matchups against West teams, and compared to 2024, the Mercury were better. They were 10-10 against conference foes that year, and their first win against a West team was their 98-88 win over the Aces.

Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Brittney Sykes (20) guards Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Mercury started their 2024 season with a loss, as the Aces beat them 89-80. They picked up a win over the Atlanta Dream, and Kahleah Copper had her career high. She had 38 points, and when they beat the Aces by 10, she had 37.

After the win over Las Vegas, they lost their next matchup against a West team, as the Dallas Wings beat them 107-92. Copper had another big game, as she had 32 points. At that point, the Mercury were 2-1 against conference rivals, and they would finish the season .500 against those teams.

This year's team faced a Western Conference foe in their first game, and they beat them in a blowout. They beat the Storm 81-59, and Satou Sabally led the way with 27 points. After that, the Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks, and the lost to the Storm in a rematch.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) yells out to the referee after a foul call in their game against the Los Angeles Sparks at PHX Arena on Sept. 9, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once again, the Mercury were 2-1 in their first three games against Western Conference rivals, but they finished the season with more wins over their rivals. Both the 2024 and 2025 teams made the playoffs, but last year's roster was knocked out early by the Minnesota Lynx. This year's team beat Minnesota to reach the Finals.

The Mercury have been one of the Western Conference's best teams over the years, and even in moments where they struggle against a team, they still manage to succeed.

