Why The Mercury Improved In Games Against Conference Rivals
The Phoenix Mercury had a great 2025 season, as they finished the year with a record of 27-17. They played well against most teams, and this talented, new group reached the WNBA Finals. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces, who swept them in what was the first seven-game series in league history.
The Aces are a conference rival that game the Mercury trouble during the regular season. They beat Phoenix 3-1 in the season series, and after both teams faced tough opponents in the previous rounds, they clashed in the Finals.
While Las Vegas was a problem for Phoenix, the Mercury performed well against Western Conference teams. They were 13-11 against conference rivals, as they beat teams like the Golden State Valkyries, the Seattle Storm and others.
Phoenix's record was solid in matchups against West teams, and compared to 2024, the Mercury were better. They were 10-10 against conference foes that year, and their first win against a West team was their 98-88 win over the Aces.
The Mercury started their 2024 season with a loss, as the Aces beat them 89-80. They picked up a win over the Atlanta Dream, and Kahleah Copper had her career high. She had 38 points, and when they beat the Aces by 10, she had 37.
Mercury start 2024 with loss against Las Vegas
After the win over Las Vegas, they lost their next matchup against a West team, as the Dallas Wings beat them 107-92. Copper had another big game, as she had 32 points. At that point, the Mercury were 2-1 against conference rivals, and they would finish the season .500 against those teams.
This year's team faced a Western Conference foe in their first game, and they beat them in a blowout. They beat the Storm 81-59, and Satou Sabally led the way with 27 points. After that, the Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks, and the lost to the Storm in a rematch.
Once again, the Mercury were 2-1 in their first three games against Western Conference rivals, but they finished the season with more wins over their rivals. Both the 2024 and 2025 teams made the playoffs, but last year's roster was knocked out early by the Minnesota Lynx. This year's team beat Minnesota to reach the Finals.
The Mercury have been one of the Western Conference's best teams over the years, and even in moments where they struggle against a team, they still manage to succeed.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2024 and 2025 rosters when you click right here!