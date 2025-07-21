Mercury Player Profile: Natasha Mack
The Phoenix Mercury are having a great year, and it stems from the player of their stars. Players like Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas are putting them on the path to success, and Phoenix could be on the verge of another championship.
While the stars are getting recognition, and rightfully so, Phoenix has its share of role players that are contributing in their own way.
Natasha Mack stepped into the starting lineup in Phoenix's last game, and she made her presence felt. Mack finished the game with six points, but what was even more impressive was her rebounding. She led the team in rebounds that game, as she had 13. Kalani Brown was not too far behind, as she had 11 rebounds. Brown tallied a double-double as she finished with 11 points.
Mack showed what she is capable of, and also showed she can jump into the starting lineup when her number is called.
This year, Mack has played in 12 games. She was a starter in four of them. Mack averages 3.4 points, She also averages 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks. Mack had multiple games where she filled the stat sheet in limited minutes.
In her first game of the season, she finished with two points, two rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Dallas Wings 93-80.
That win was Mack's first game, as she missed the beginning of the season with a back injury. She continues to have solid performances and fill the stat sheet.
Mack is a rebounding specialist and a defender. She is the type of player a championship team needs, especially in tense moments. Mack joined the Mercury in 2024. She played in 40 games and started in 11. She joined the Mercury after spending a few years overseas.
Before playing internationally, Mack played for the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx. The Sky drafted her in 2021, and after being waived, re-signed and hardship contracts, the Sky let her go. She signed a seven-day contract with the Lynx a month later. After that, she started her international journey.
Mack has found a home with the Mercury, and in the minutes she receives, she delivers. When she is on the court, she gives teams headaches. Her defense bothers opponents and can alter their game plan. Her stats do not always jump out or get the recognition some of her teammates receive, but it makes a difference. Teams need a player like Mack, and luckily, the Mercury have her.
Please follow us on X for more Mercury player profiles when you click right here!