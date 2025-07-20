Looking At Diana Taurasi's First All-Star Game
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game was a success, as many of the league's top players delivered outstanding performances. Napheesa Collier led her team to victory with 36 points, which earned her the All-Star Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. There were other Team Collier players in double figures, as Allisha Gray had 18 points, Kelsey Plum and Nneka Ogumike had 16 points each, and Skylar Diggins had 11. Diggins had a triple-double, as she also had 15 assists and 11 rebounds.
Alyssa Thomas played 13 minutes in this game, and she finished with six points, four assists and four rebounds.
On the other side, Kelsey Mitchell had 20 points, and she was one of eight players to score in double figures.
It was a good night for the WNBA and its fans, and as the league's popularity grows, so will the All-Star Game.
Moments like these show progress, and it shows that the players that came before today's stars truly paved the way for them. Past All-Star events come to mind, and when it comes to the Mercury, there is a former Mercury guard who had her share of All-Star experiences.
Diana Taurasi was an 11-time WNBA All-Star, and the first time she made the game was in 2005.
Taurasi was a starter in that year's game, and she played with Sue Bird, Sheryl Swoopes, Lauren Jackson and Yolanda Griffith. She was the only Mercury player to make it that year. Taurasi was making a name for herself early in her career, and it was only fitting that she became an All-Star.
The West defeated the East 122-99 that year. Swoopes took home All-Star MVP, she finished with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists. It was a balanced effort from the West, and they had seven players in double figures.
Taurasi held her own in a game with mostly veterans, and she finished with 10 points, four assists and two rebounds. Taurasi's All-Star selection was just the tip of the iceberg, and she went on to play in other All-Star games.
The Mercury guard also had teammates join her throughout the years, as players like Brittney Griner and Candice Dupree also played. Now, as time goes on, there will be more Mercury players in future All-Star games. Taurasi did great things all around, and moments like her first All-Star game showed a glimpse of what was to come.
