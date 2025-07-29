Mercury's All-Women Analytics Team Key to Team's Success
For years, the WNBA had been a league characterized by post-centric offenses, with traditional back-to-the-basket bigs dominating play. While there are still plenty of stars doing work on the low block, recent years have seen the W move toward more modern, nontraditional offensive and defensive frameworks, with general managers building rosters around the concepts of versatility and adaptability.
Both the men's and women's game, at the pro and college levels, have moved toward "pace and space," putting an emphasis on having quality three-point shooting throughout the lineup and pushing space, so as to generate easy, high-value shots at the rim and three-point line, as well as at the free throw stripe.
Much of this movement has been fueled by the influx of analytics-based decision-making, as more and more teams use math beyond just what's in the box score, as well as more advanced information from on-court tracking technology, to make personnel and lineup decisions.
The Mercury are are among the most analytics-friendly organizations in the WNBA, and it's something that comes from the top down, and it's even built into the practice facility.
The general manager, Nick U'Ren, has added tons of shooting and defensive flexibility to a roster built around the unique strengths of Alyssa Thomas, head coach Nate Tibbetts has professed a desire for his team to play at a fast pace and shoot a high volume of three-pointers (the Mercury are second in threes attempted per game, tied for fourth in three-point percentage, and play at the third-fastest pace), and veteran players like Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally, and Sami Whitcomb are all either already set a career high for threes per game in Phoenix or are on pace to do so this year.
In a recent behind-the-scenes video, the Mercury showcased their all-women analytics team, which has helped inform the GM and coach's decisions this season. When combined with information from the scouting department, it gives the team very detailed insights that can help decide a game.
"Data is really a way to help us ask better questions so we can have better conversations with players," said coaching analyst Peyton Taylor. "Coaches can use their X amount of years in experience and then problem solve with what we've found in the data."
In a league that's increasingly leading on advanced data, it's important to stay ahead of the trends. Assistant coach Megan Vogel added, "I think analytics is here to stay. You either learn or you're going to get passed by."