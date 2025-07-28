Alyssa Thomas Makes History With Unique Stat Line
It's starting to feel like Alyssa Thomas is earning a new accolade, climbing another all-time leaderboard, or finding a new way to stuff a box score every week at this point. The Phoenix Mercury's All-Star forward is one of this season's MVP frontrunners, one of the best players in the WNBA right now, and one of the most unique hoopers of a generation.
In last night's game against the Washington Mystics, Thomas put up some wild numbers. In 33 minutes, she scored 27 points (on 12-for-17 shooting), grabbed 11 boards, dished out eight assists, and picked up three steals (with one block as an added bonus. That's just the second time in league history that a player has put up that 27-11-8-3 stat line. If you're wondering who else has pulled off the incredible feat, the answer is Alyssa Thomas, again.
AT is truly one-of-one, as unique as WNBA stars get. In the age of five-out offenses and bigs who shoot threes, the 6'2" Thomas is a nominal power forward, but acts as the Mercury's primary ballhandler. She's the only forward currently in the all-time top 10 in assists, and she currently leads the league in assists per game, at 9.4.
However, she's not a guard playing out of position at the four spot. She rebounds like a true big -- 7.8 boards per game, good for seventh in the league so far this season, and she can defend opposing power forwards and centers, even when they have a height advantage over her.
She's also giving Phoenix 15.1 points per game, and she doesn't score like most players her height. Thomas is a wrecking ball in transition, a forceful pick-and-roll ballhandler, and an strong post player who clears space to attack the rim using her elite strength and balance.
The Mercury front office surrounded her with shooters in the offseason, and it's paid major dividends as she has gotten the team's guards and wings tons of open looks this season.
With fellow stars Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally either missing time or on a minutes restriction for extended stretches this season, Thomas has had to shoulder a heavy creative load while also filling an important role as a scorer, and she's done both with aplomb. Her efficiency (51.3% from the field) has held up despite having to play games without her full supporting cast.
A nightly triple-double threat like Thomas is bound to put up some impressive box score stats, but on nights like these, she's in a class of her own.