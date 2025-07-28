Phoenix Mercury On SI

Alyssa Thomas Makes History With Unique Stat Line

In Sunday night's game against the Washington Mystics, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas put up a stat line that nobody else has before.

Chris Harrison

Jul 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts after a making a shot in the third quarter against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images
Jul 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts after a making a shot in the third quarter against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

It's starting to feel like Alyssa Thomas is earning a new accolade, climbing another all-time leaderboard, or finding a new way to stuff a box score every week at this point. The Phoenix Mercury's All-Star forward is one of this season's MVP frontrunners, one of the best players in the WNBA right now, and one of the most unique hoopers of a generation.

In last night's game against the Washington Mystics, Thomas put up some wild numbers. In 33 minutes, she scored 27 points (on 12-for-17 shooting), grabbed 11 boards, dished out eight assists, and picked up three steals (with one block as an added bonus. That's just the second time in league history that a player has put up that 27-11-8-3 stat line. If you're wondering who else has pulled off the incredible feat, the answer is Alyssa Thomas, again.

AT is truly one-of-one, as unique as WNBA stars get. In the age of five-out offenses and bigs who shoot threes, the 6'2" Thomas is a nominal power forward, but acts as the Mercury's primary ballhandler. She's the only forward currently in the all-time top 10 in assists, and she currently leads the league in assists per game, at 9.4.

However, she's not a guard playing out of position at the four spot. She rebounds like a true big -- 7.8 boards per game, good for seventh in the league so far this season, and she can defend opposing power forwards and centers, even when they have a height advantage over her.

A photo of Alyssa Thomas smiling while she drives into the lane
Jul 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives on Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (0) and guard Jordin Canada (3) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

She's also giving Phoenix 15.1 points per game, and she doesn't score like most players her height. Thomas is a wrecking ball in transition, a forceful pick-and-roll ballhandler, and an strong post player who clears space to attack the rim using her elite strength and balance.

The Mercury front office surrounded her with shooters in the offseason, and it's paid major dividends as she has gotten the team's guards and wings tons of open looks this season.

With fellow stars Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally either missing time or on a minutes restriction for extended stretches this season, Thomas has had to shoulder a heavy creative load while also filling an important role as a scorer, and she's done both with aplomb. Her efficiency (51.3% from the field) has held up despite having to play games without her full supporting cast.

A nightly triple-double threat like Thomas is bound to put up some impressive box score stats, but on nights like these, she's in a class of her own.

For more on the Mercury, check us out on X and Facebook.

feed

Published |Modified
Chris Harrison
CHRIS HARRISON

Chris Harrison is a proud United States Air Force veteran who loves the game of basketball in all of its forms. He attended Kansas State University and Toronto Metropolitan University to pursue his degree in journalism, so he could cover the sport he holds close to his heart. He has a wealth of experience covering the NBA, and now brings that same passion to his WNBA coverage, where he will serve as the Phoenix Mercury team reporter on SI.