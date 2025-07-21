Mercury Coach Profile: Corey Gaines
The Phoenix Mercury have had several coaches of the years. Nate Tibbetts is their current head coach, and he has done well in his first two years. The Mercury were two games under .500 last year, as they finished with a record of 19-21. However, they still reached the playoffs.
This year, the Mercury are one of the best teams in the league, and they had a legitimate shot at a championship. Tibbetts' team is firing on all cylinders, and by the end of the year, he could win Coach of the Year. If the Mercury win a championship, Tibbetts will join the ranks of Paul Westhead, Corey Gaines and Sandy Brondello.
When it comes to Gaines, he led the Mercury to their second championship. Phoenix won in 2009, as they beat the Indiana Fever.
Gaines' coaching career began after a lengthy career as a player. He was selected by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 1988 NBA Draft. He spent five years in the NBA, and he played for the New Jersey Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks.
Gaines also spent time in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA), in international leagues and in the American Basketball Association (ABA). He eventually went into coaching, and he became an assistant coach for the Mercury in 2006. After Westheld, Gaines became their head coach.
In his first season, Gaines led the Mercury to a 16-18 record. The following year, Phoenix finished 23-11 and won the championship. Gaines remained their coach until 2013 when Phoenix relieved him of his duties. The Mercury had a record of 10-11 under him that year.
Russ Pennell took over as interim head coach for the Mercury, and Phoenix went 9-4 in that time. The Mercury decided to bring in Brondello after that period.
During his time in Phoenix, Gaines coached 191 games. He finished with a record of 90-101.
After his time with the Mercury, Gaines became an assistant in the NBA. He spent time with the Phoenix Suns, the Knicks and the Washington Wizards. Then, he coached the Japan men's basketball team, and will now coach the women's team.
Gaines made history in his time with the Mercury, as he led them to a title. His name will always be tied to the Mercury franchise, as it led to success.
